Sussex commuters face hefty train fare rise

Train fares will rise by around 2.8 per cent in January, it was announced today.

The news comes after a 3.1 per cent increase in January this year, resulting in a 37 per cent cumulative increase in rail fares during the last ten years.

Train fares will go up again in January 2020

Irina Iovita, CEO of Commuter Club said: “The cost of commuting in the UK is one of the highest in the world. Commuters told us commuting is in their top three expenses and with real wages being stagnant at best, commuting is becoming less affordable every year. It’s time for the industry to deliver fair fares to its most loyal but frequently forgotten customers, the commuters.

“The rail industry must consider alternatives to increasing prices by 3 per cent every year.

"Transport for London has shown it is possible to freeze some fares, but sadly the freeze of pay as you go journeys will do little to help commuters who frequently hit the weekly cap as they are regulated fares. As we’ve seen in many industries, innovation and technology are the key to lowering costs and passing these benefits to the end consumer.”

Irina added: “We want to fight for the commuters’ cause, starting with purchasing a yearly ticket for them and enabling them to pay in monthly or weekly instalments. This allows the everyday commuter to lock in fair prices for 12 months and prevent them from paying thousands of pounds upfront.

"We believe everyone has the right to a better and cheaper commute and we’re proud to have helped over 20000 commuters save more than £10m on our platform.”

All regulated fares will increase, including all weekly, monthly and annual season tickets purchased by commuters in the UK.

London commuters who hit the weekly cap on contactless or purchase season tickets will also see the same fare rise as the rest of the country. It is unclear if Transport for London will continue to freeze fares for single journeys, however the scope for any fare freeze is limited and unlikely to benefit commuters.