These roads are set to be closed in Worthing, Shoreham, Littlehampton and beyond in the next two weeks

These are the road closures which are planned to take place across Worthing, Shoreham, Littlehampton and the rest of West Sussex between October 31 and November 14.

This information is provided by West Sussex County Council in partnership with Balfour Beatty Living Places. Please note that dates may be subject to change due to weather conditions and any unforeseen circumstances. For further information visit: www.westsussex.gov.uk/travelinfo or follow @WSHighways on Twitter.

Road closed

• Hook Lane, Aldingbourne: Access required to overhead structures to erect a new pole for a new fibre connection. Road Closure. BT – November 4 to November 4

• Golden Lane, Ashurst: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – November 4 to November 4

• Rowan Way, Bersted: Junction improvement works at entrance to retail park. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – October 21 to November 1

• Hilland Roundabout, Billingshurst: Carriageway resurfacing of roundabout following development works. Overnight Road Closure. J Devine Civil Engineering Ltd – October 23 to November 6

• Bedford Street, Bognor Regis: Replace damaged manhole frame and cover in the carriageway. Overnight Road Closure. Southern Water – October 31 to November 1

• Manor Place, Bognor Regis: Erection of scaffolding around Royal Hotel development. Road Closure. King And Drury – August 19 to August 19

• Ratham Lane, Bosham: Track Renewal FOLLOW UP works. Road Closure. Network Rail -Promoters National – October 28 to November 2

• Ratham Lane, Bosham: Track prep work. Road Closure. Network Rail -Promoters National – November 10 to November 10

• Broadbridge Heath Bypass, Broadbridge Heath: Road layout improvement works. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – May 7 to November 30

• Billingshurst Road, Broadbridge Heath: Road layout improvement works. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – May 7 to November 30

• Harding Lane, Broadbridge Heath: Surfacing works to tie in with bypass. Road Closure. Breheny Civil Engineering – October 28 to November 29

• Cromwell Road, Burgess Hill: Lay new drinking water main with associated services and connect to existing main. Road Closure. South East Water – September 30 to November 21

• Basin Road, Chichester: Track Renewal CORE works. Road Closure. Network Rail -Promoters National – November 1 to November 4

• Basin Road, Chichester: Track Renewal CORE works. Overnight Road Closure. Network Rail -Promoters National – November 10 to November 10

• Church Road, Chichester: Closure of Church Road and ban of right turn into Church Road. Overnight Road Closure. Soldi – November 4 to December 7

• Clay Lane, Chichester: Line painting at Level Crossing. Overnight Road Closure. Network Rail -Promoters National – October 31 to November 1

• Melbourne Road, Chichester: In conjunction with work in Spitalfield Lane. Road Closure. SGN – October 18 to November 1

• Stockbridge Road, Chichester: Track Renewal CORE works. Road Closure. Network Rail -Promoters National – November 1 to November 4

• Stockbridge Road, Chichester: Track Renewal CORE works. Overnight Road Closure. Network Rail -Promoters National – November 10 to November 10

• Whyke Road, Chichester: Investigate a cable fault. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – November 7 to November 7

• Drift Lane, Chidham And Hambrook: Upgrading Drift Lane Level Crossing to Road Lights LED. Overnight Road Closure. Network Rail -Promoters National – November 10 to November 11

• Bell Lane, Cocking: Repair manhole cover and frame in carriageway. Road Closure. Southern Water – November 5 to November 5

• Brook Lane, Coldwaltham: Detailed examination of Greatham Overline Bridge. Overnight Road Closure. Network Rail -Promoters National – November 12 to November 12

• Blackhouse Road, Colgate: Carriageway Patching. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – November 8 to November 8

• Rushetts Road, Crawley: Shared pedestrian/cycle facilities. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – October 28 to November 1

• Stagelands, Crawley: Shared pedestrian/cycle facilities. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – October 28 to November 1

• Eden Vale, East Grinstead: Carriageway Patching. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – November 14 to November 15

• West Street, East Grinstead: Replace road humps and road hump markings. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – November 4 to November 7

• Blackboy Lane, Fishbourne: Line painting at Level Crossing. Overnight Road Closure. Network Rail -Promoters National – October 30 to October 31

• Old Park Lane, Fishbourne: Emergency gas repairs. Road Closure. SGN – October 18 to October 31

• Stoke Road, Funtington: Provision of new pole and recovery of old pole. Road Closure. BT – November 5 to November 5

• Watery Lane, Funtington: Undertake off site connection in carriageway. Road Closure. Portsmouth Water – October 28 to November 1

• Graffham Common Road, Graffham: Relay leaking comm pipes. Road Closure. Southern Water – November 5 to November 7

• Graffham Common Road, Graffham: Repair leak on comm pipe. Road Closure. Southern Water – November 6 to November 8

• Elsted Road, Harting: Repair manhole frame and cover in carriageway. Road Closure. Southern Water – November 4 to November 4

• Park Road, Harting: Tree works. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – October 30 to November 8

• Hurstwood Lane, Haywards Heath: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – November 11 to November 11

• Bex Lane, Heyshott: Tree works. Road Closure. Coombes Forestry Ltd – November 13 to November 13

• Gordon Road, Horsham: Replace gas main, services and connections. Road Closure. SGN – October 2 to November 5

• Richmond Road, Horsham: Replace gas main, services and connections (Hurst Road to Gordon Road). Road Closure. SGN – October 22 to December 9

• Birchgrove Road, Horsted Keynes: Replace old drainage grill behind gully grating. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – November 12 to November 12

• High Street, Hurstpierpoint and Sayers Common: Disconnection / reconnection of existing electricity supply for a customer. Road Closure. UK Power Networks South Eastern – November 12 to November 13

• Fulfords Hill, Itchingfield: Carriageway Patching. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – November 11 to November 13

• Copse Road, Linchmere: Install cabinet and ducting. Road Closure. BT – November 12 to November 15

• Backwoods Lane, Lindfield Urban: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – November 11 to November 11

• Sea Road, Littlehampton: Tankering operation. Overnight Road Closure. Southern Water – October 28 to November 14

• Knockhundred Row, Midhurst: Lay new comm pipe. Road Closure. Southern Water – November 14 to November 18

• Old Holbrook, North Horsham: Replace existing pole. Road Closure. BT – November 11 to November 12

• Church Lane, Oving: Drainage works (new french drain). Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – November 11 to November 13

• Greatham Road, Parham: Access for replacement pole in existing hole. Road Closure. BT – November 7 to November 7

• Broomers Hill Lane, Pulborough: Line painting / level crossing maintenance. Road Closure. Network Rail -Promoters National – November 13 to November 15

• A272 Parsonage Estate To School Lane, Rogate: Sewer lining repairs. Road Closure. Southern Water – November 7 to November 8

• Bull Hill, Rogate: Repair frame and cover in footway. Road Closure. BT – November 11 to November 13

• Langley Lane, Rogate: Drainage works. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – November 4 to November 15

• Cox Green, Rudgwick: Installation of a new electricity supply for a customer. Road Closure. UK Power Networks South Eastern – November 2 to November 3

• East Street, Rusper: Carry out directional drilling and reception pits. Road Closure. Thames Water Utilities Ltd – September 23 to December 20

• Horsham Road, Rusper: Working on behalf of Thames Water to carry out directional drilling pits and reception pits. Road Closure. Thames Water Utilities Ltd – October 21 to November 1

• Church Road, Rustington: Replace gas main, services and connections. Road Closure. SGN – October 17 to December 11

• Dingley Road, Rustington: Storage area for gas mains renewals in Church Road. Road Closure. SGN – October 17 to December 11

• Frylands Lane, Shermanbury: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – November 11 to November 11

• Mill Hill, Shoreham-By-Sea: Replace gas main, connections and services. Road Closure. SGN – September 11 to November 1

• The Street, Shoreham-By-Sea: Replace gas main, connections and services From St Nicholas Lane to Erringham Road). Road Closure. SGN – October 4 to December 24

• Charlton Road, Singleton: Tree Works. Road Closure. Goodwood Estate Forestry – October 28 to November 1

• Silverdale Drive, Sompting: Replace damaged manhole frame and cover in the carriageway. Road Closure. Southern Water – November 14 to November 15

• Inlands Road, Southbourne: Allow for tamping machine to work. Overnight Road Closure. Network Rail -Promoters National – November 2 to November 3

• Inlands Road, Southbourne: Allow for tamping machines to work. Overnight Road Closure. Network Rail -Promoters National – November 6 to November 8

• Bostal Road, Steyning: Replace gas nain, services and connections. Road Closure. SGN – November 11 to December 13

• Church Street, West Chiltington: Installation of new 11kv High Voltage electricity cables. Road Closure. UK Power Networks South Eastern – October 15 to November 1

• Harborough Hill, West Chiltington: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – November 4 to November 4

• Juggs Lane, West Chiltington: Installation of new 11kv High Voltage electricity cables. Road Closure. UK Power Networks South Eastern – October 15 to November 1

• Motor Road, West Dean: Tree works. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – November 4 to December 8

• Cissbury Road, Worthing: Carriageway Patching. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – November 7 to November 8

• Railway Approach, Worthing: Closure for safety whilst building is demolished. Road Closure. Mclaughlin And Harvey – June 3 to December 18

• Bilsham Road, Yapton: Re-set loose gullies. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – November 11 to November 11