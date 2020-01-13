Three-way lights set up at busy Worthing junction

Temporary traffic lights are in operation at the back of Worthing railway station while SGN carries out work on a gas main.

The works, which started today, are on the corner of the busy junction connecting Eastcourt Road to Southcourt Road and Bridge Road.

SGN is working on a gas main connection in Eastcourt Road

There are traffic lights in Southcourt Road, near the entrance to the station car park, as well as in Bridge Road around the corner, and in Eastcourt Road for cars travelling south.

The three-way lights are due to be in operation until Tuesday, January 21, while SGN carries out a gas main connection to one of the properties.