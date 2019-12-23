Traffic chaos in Worthing, Lancing and Shoreham as flooding blocks A27

Heavy congestion has been reported along the A27 since this morning (December 23) due to flooding on the carriageway.

Traffic reports show one lane closed eastbound on the A27 between the Sompting Roundabout and the Steyning turn-off at Steyning Road.

According to reports, there is a 'gully sucker' - a type of specialised tank truck which can suck wastewater and mud and sludge out of hollows - on the scene clearing the road.

Traffic is backed up significantly through Lancing and as far as Lyons Farm shopping centre in Worthing.

Highways England has been contacted for more information.

