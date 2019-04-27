Two trapped as car rolls in Lancing crash

Two people became trapped after being involved in a crash in Lancing.

The two-vehicle collision took place along Kings Road at about 10.50am this morning (April 27).

Dramatic photos show emergency services working on one of the vehicles which flipped onto its side.

Fire crews from Worthing and Littlehampton attended the scene following reports people were stuck inside the vehicles.

A spokesman for the fire service said two people were freed by crews. The pair have been left in the care of paramedics.

Emergency services are still at the scene and the road has been blocked.

