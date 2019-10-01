West Sussex roadworks and road closures - October 2019

The following roadworks and road closures are planned in West Sussex in October 2019
ALDINGBOURNE
HOOK LANE - until 02 Oct 2019
LV joint bay, LV road crossing, lay LV cable, LV jointing for new connection & permanent reinstatement. Two-Way Signals.
A29 NYTON ROAD - 2 Oct 2019
Carriageway pothole repairs. Two-Way Signals.
A29 LIDSEY ROAD - 26-28 Oct 2019
Upgrade Woodgate Level Crossing Full Barrier Renewal. Road Closure from 01:00 on 26/10/19 to 04:00 on 28/10/19.
A29 WESTERGATE STREET - 28 Oct to Nov 1 2019
Ducting works for pedestrian crossing installation. Two-Way Signals.
ALDWICK
GOSSAMER LANE - until 4 Oct 2019
Undertake off site lead removal. Two-Way Signals.
ALBOURNE
B2118 LONDON ROAD - 8-26 Oct 2019
Recutting of vehicle detection loops. Multi-Way Signals - off peak
AMBERLEY
B2139 STATION ROAD - 9 Oct 2019
Hedge cutting. Multi-Way Signals off peak.
ANGMERING
A259 RUSTINGTON BYPASS WESTBOUND - 8-10 Oct 2019
Survey/audit mobile works. Lane Closure.
A259 NEW ROAD WESTBOUND - 8-10 Oct 2019
Survey/audit mobile works. Lane Closure.
ARUNDEL ROAD - 28 Oct to 01 Nov 2019
Lay new gas service. Multi-Way Signals.
ROUNDSTONE LANE - 21 Oct to 08 Nov 2019
Developer works - new footway and bus stop. Two-Way Signals from 7.30am to 5.30pm.
A259 LITTLEHAMPTON ROAD EASTBOUND - 29 Oct 2019
Tree Works. Lane Closure.
ANSTY AND STAPLEFIELD
VALEBRIDGE ROAD - 29 Oct 2019
Excavate joint bay for new electricity service connection. Two-Way Signals.
A272 CUCKFIELD ROAD - 28 Oct 2019
Rebuild failing brickwork to support roadside gully, plus patch temporarily filled pothole by gully. Multi-Way Signals.
A272 CUCKFIELD ROAD - 15-17 Oct 2019
Excavate onto BT ducts for the clearance of duct blockages in verge to facilitate spine cabling works. Two-Way Signals.
A272 BOLNEY ROAD - until 04 Oct 2019
Excavation for temporary reinstatement repair. Two-Way Signals.
A272 BOLNEY ROAD - 2-4 Oct 2019
Interim to permanent reinstatement. Two-Way Signals.
ROCKY LANE - 21 Oct to 15 Nov 2019
Completion of developer works. Two-Way Signals in place 24 hours a day.
ROCKY LANE - 25-27 Oct 2019
Essential bridge maintenance. Two-Way Signals off peak.
B2036 HARVEST HILL - 9/10 Oct 2019
New SV cover. Multi-Way Signals.
B2036 CUCKFIELD ROAD - 9-10 Oct 2019
In conjunction with work on Harvest Hill. Multi-Way Signals.
ASHURST
B2135 HORSEBRIDGE COMMON - 28-30 Oct 2019
Lay cable and duct. Two-Way Signals.
ASHURST
A22 LEWES ROAD - 7 to 11 Oct 2019
New water main. Two-Way Signals.
ARUNDEL
FORD ROAD - 3-7 Oct 2019
Repair leak on water main. Multi-Way Signals.
FORD ROAD - 16 Oct 2019
Replace broken gully. Two-Way Signals.
BALCOMBE
B2036 LONDON ROAD - 03 Oct 2019
Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure.
BIRDHAM
A286 MAIN ROAD - until 04 Oct 2019
Connection and disconnection of water main. Multi-Way Signals.
CHURCH LANE - until 04 Oct 2019
Connection and disconnection of water main. Multi-Way Signals.
BERSTED
A29 SHRIPNEY ROAD NORTHBOUND - until 04 Oct 2019
Carriageway Resurfacing (Phase 2). Overnight Road Closure Northbound between Orchard Way Roundabout and Oldlands Way Roundabout from 19:00 to 06:00 each night. Alternative route via A29, A259, B2259, A29 and vice versa. Emergency vehicle, residential and pedestrian access will be maintained at all times.
ROWAN WAY - until 18 Oct 2019
Junction improvement works at entrance to retail park. Off-highway works.
BEDFORD AVENUE - 9 Oct 2019
Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure between Chichester Road and Chalcraft Lane (with works taking place to the side of No. 337) from 9.30am to 3pm. Alternative route via Chalcraft Lane, Central Avenue, Newton Avenue, Chichester Road and vice versa. Emergency vehicle, residential and pedestrian access will be maintained at all times.
BILLINGSHURST
MARRINGDEAN ROAD - 2-4 Oct 2019
In conjunction with works in Lower Station Road. Multi-Way Signals.
NATTS LANE - 2-4 Oct 2019
In conjunction with works in Lower Station Road. Multi-Way Signals.
LOWER STATION ROAD - 2-4 Oct 2019
Excavate onto BT ducts for the clearance of duct blockages in verge/carriageway/footway to facilitate spine cabling works. Multi-Way Signals.
A272 CONEYHURST ROAD - 7-9 Oct 2019
Construction of vehicle cross over. Two-Way Signals off peak on 07/10/19 and 09/10/10 only.
B2133 ADVERSANE LANE - 3 Oct 2019
Change two gullies to larger type. Stop/Go Boards.
A272 WEST STREET - 1 Oct 2019
Replace decaying pole. Multi-Way Signals.
DAUX AVENUE - 2-4 Oct 2019
In conjunction with works in Lower Station Road. Multi-Way Signals.
MARRINGDEAN ROAD - 7-25 Oct 2019
New foul and storm water connections for new development. Two-Way Signals in place 24 hours a day.
WOODDALE LANE - 18 Oct 2019
Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure.
A272 EAST STREET - 7 Oct 2019
Remedial reinstatement. Two-Way Signals.
A29 STANE STREET - 4 Oct 2019
Replace missing manhold cover/frame. Two-Way Signals.
BOGNOR REGIS
ARUN ROAD - 2 Oct 2019
Carriageway pothole repairs. Multi-Way Signals.
MANOR PLACE - until 19 Aug 2020
Erection of scaffolding around Royal Hotel development. Road Closure in place 24 hours a day.
A29 SHRIPNEY ROAD SOUTHBOUND - until 12 Dec 2019
Grass cutting, hedge cutting and litter picking. Lane closure from 9.30am to 3.30pm, northbound and southbound. 24 October 2019 and 12 December 2019.
A29 SHRIPNEY ROAD NORTHBOUND - until 04 Oct 2019
Carriageway Resurfacing (Phase 2). Overnight Road Closure Northbound between Orchard Way Roundabout and Oldlands Way Roundabout from 19:00 to 06:00 each night. Alternative route via A29, A259, B2259, A29 and vice versa. Emergency vehicle, residential and pedestrian access will be maintained at all times.
A29 ORCHARD WAY ROUNDABOUT - until 04 Oct 2019
In conjunction with carriageway resurfacing (Phase 2) in A29 Shripney Road. Lane Closure.
TOWN CROSS AVENUE - 7-11 Oct 2019
New foul water connection. Multi-Way Signals in place 24 hours a day.
BOLNEY
WINEHAM LANE - until 28 Feb 2020
Access/egress for construction vehicles to and from site. Multi-Way Signals from 8am to 6pm each day.
WINEHAM LANE - 7-9 Oct 2019
Lay duct. Two-Way Signals.
BOXGROVE
A285 REDVINS ROAD TO TINWOOD LANE - 7/8 Oct 2019
Pedestrian dropped crossing. Two-Way Signals.
BROADBRIDGE HEATH
BILLINGSHURST ROAD - until 30 Nov 2019
Road layout improvement works. Road Closure between Shelley Drive and Newbridge Roundabout - 24 hour.
A264 BROADBRIDGE HEATH BYPASS - until 30 Nov 2019
Road layout improvement works. Road Closure between Wickhurst Lane Roundabout and Newbridge Roundabout - 24 hour.
A264 FARTHINGS HILL ROUNDABOUT - until 12 Dec 2019
Interchange improvement / widening works, construction new shared surfaces, traffic signal crossings, parapet replacement (South Bridge). Lane Closure off peak on roundabout and approaches.
BURGESS HILL
VALEBRIDGE ROAD - until 13 Oct 2019
Lay gas main and make connections (between Valebridge Drive and Chideock housing development). Multi-Way Signals.
ROYAL GEORGE ROAD - until 01 Oct 2019
Excavate to expose joint, fit new joint box and lay new duct to provide new cable to property. Two-Way Signals.
CROMWELL ROAD - until 21 Nov 2019
Lay new drinking water main with associated services and connect to existing main. Road Closure between Fairfield Road and London Road. Alternative route for vehicles will be indicated on site. Access to properties on the affected length of road will be maintained at all times.
B2036 LONDON ROAD - until 15 Oct 2019
Lay new drinking water main across junction and carry out connections. Two-Way Signals.
FOLDERS LANE - 6 Oct 2019
Detailed examination of rail over road bridge. Stop/Go Boards.
JUNCTION ROAD - 6/7 Oct 2019
Access/egress RRV and material deliveries.
Road Closure between Ravenswood Road and Nye Road from 01:00 on 06/10/19 to 03:30 on 07/10/19. Alternative route via Folders Lane, Keymer Road, Junction Road, Valebridge Road, Janes Lane and vice versa. Emergency vehicle, residential and pedestrian access will be maintained at all times.
ORCHARD ROAD - 7 Oct 2019
Carriageway Patching. Road Closure between Condor Way and Cherry Close from 9.30am to 3pm. Alternative route via Royal George Road, Condor Way and vice versa. Emergency vehicle, residential and pedestrian access will be maintained at all times.
BURY
A29 BURY ROAD - until 02 Oct 2019
Lay duct to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works. Two-Way Signals.
CHICHESTER
NORTH STREET AND NORTH WALLS- until 14 Oct 2019
Replace gas main. Road Closure between Northgate and North Walls in place 24 hours a day.
B2145 WHYKE ROAD - 9 Oct 2019
Cut back vegetation. Road Closure.
FRIARY LANE - until 01 Oct 2019
Excavating to make site connection. Stop/Go Boards.
BASIN ROAD - 26-28 Oct 2019
Track Renewal PREP works. Road Closure from 01:00 on 26/10/19 to 04:00 on 28/10/19.
A286 STOCKBRIDGE ROAD - 26-28 Oct 2019
Track Renewal PREP works. Road Closure from 01:00 on 26/10/19 to 04:00 on 28/10/19.
SOUTH PALLANT - until 01 Oct 2019
Repair burst water main. Road Closure between Theatre Lane and East Pallant in place 24 hours a day. Emergency vehicle, residential and pedestrian access will be maintained at all times.
A27 CHICHESTER BYPASS AT OVING WESTBOUND - until 30 Oct 2020
New footbridge and junction realignment (as part of A27 Portfield works). Narrow lanes and reduced speed limit of 50mph. Overnight road closures will be required to install, change and remove traffic management, to install the new footbridge and for final road surfacing.
A27 CHICHESTER BYPASS EASTBOUND - until 30 Oct 2020
New footbridge and junction realignment (as part of A27 Portfield works). Narrow lanes and reduced speed limit of 50mph. Overnight road closures will be required to install, change and remove traffic management, to install the new footbridge amd for final road surfacing.
A27 WESTHAMPNETT BYPASS SOUTHBOUND - until 30 Oct 2020
New access junction and additional lane on approach to Portfield Roundabout (as part of A27 Portfield works).
Narrow lanes and reduced speed limit of 50mph. Overnight road closures will be required to install, change and remove traffic management, to install the new footbridge and for final road surfacing.
A27 A27 WESTHAMPNETT BYPASS NORTHBOUND - until 30 Oct 2020
New access junction and additional lane on approach to Portfield Roundabout (as part of A27 Portfield works). Narrow lanes and reduced speed limit of 50mph. Overnight road closures will be required to install, change and remove traffic management, to install the new footbridge and for final road surfacing.
SPITALFIELD LANE - until 29 Nov 2019
Insert new gas main in existing main. Multi-Way Signals.
MELBOURNE ROAD - 11-25 Oct 2019
In conjunction with work in Spitalfield Lane.
Road Closure. Alternative route for traffic will be signed on site and access to affected properties will be maintained at all times.
ADELAIDE ROAD - until 11 Oct 2019
In conjunction with works on Spitalfield Lane. Road Closure. Alternative route for traffic will be signed on site and access to affected properties will be maintained at all times.
NORTH STREET - until 03 Oct 2019
Excavate in footway to install duct for fibre optic cable. Road Closure.
A286 STOCKBRIDGE ROAD - 10/11 Oct 2019
Line painting and level crossing maintenance. Overnight Road Closure between Canal Wharf and Southgate Link from 23:30 to 05:30. Alternative route via Stockbridge Roundabout, A27 Chichester Bypass Westbound, A27 Fishbourne Roundabout, Cathedral Way, Via Ravenna, Avenue de Chartres Eastbound, Southgate, Market Avenue, Basin Road, Southgate Link and Stockbridge Road Southbound. No access to be maintained.
A286 MARKET AVENUE -15 Oct 2019
Replace frame and cover. Overnight Road Closure between Avenue de Chartres and Basin Road Alternative route via Southgate, Basin Road, Avenue de Chartres, Orchard Street, St Pauls Road, Churchside, Northgate, Oaklands Way, New Park Road, Needlemakers, The Hornet, Market Road and vice versa. Avenue de Chartres
CHIDHAM AND HAMBROOK
BROAD ROAD - 9/10 Oct 2019
Line painting and level crossing maintenance. Overnight Road Closure from 11.30pm to 5.30am.
CLIMPING
A259 GREVATTS LANE - 01 Oct 2019
Carriageway pothole repairs. Two-Way Signals.
A259 BRIDGE ROAD - 01 Oct 2019
Carriageway pothole repairs. Multi-Way Signals.
A259 GREVATTS LANE - 14 Oct 2019
Vegetation clearance. Two-Way Signals.
CHURCH LANE - 10 Oct 2019
Litter picking. Stop/Go Boards off peak.
COCKING
A286 CHURCH LANE TO BELL LANE - 2-4 Oct 2019
Repair manhole frame and cover. Two-Way Signals.
COLDWALTHAM
SILVERDAL - 04 Oct 2019
Carriageway Patching. Road Closure.
COLGATE
CALVERT LINK - until 30 Nov 2019
Construction of new roundabout. Two-Way Signals.
HAMMERPOND ROAD - 2 Oct 2019
Replace decayed pole in verge. Multi-Way Signals.
CRAWLEY
M23. Work to improve journeys continues this week on the M23. Narrow lanes and a reduced speed limit of 50mph are currently in place north and south bound 24/7 between junctions 8 and 10.
GATWICK ROAD - until 02 Oct 2019
Excavation works to install duct and build associated chambers for fibre optic cable installation. Lane Closure.
B2036 BALCOMBE ROAD - 27 Oct 2019
Development works - drainage, road improvements, traffic island and signals, and surfacing works (Junction 11 NES Crawley). Multi-Way Signals.
IFIELD AVENUE - until 31 Jan 2020
Installation of new junction. Shared pedestrian/cycle facilities. Multi-Way Signals.
A23 PEASE POTTAGE ROUNDABOUT - until 13 Dec 2019
Improvement works at Pease Pottage Junction 11. Lane Closure on roundabout and approaches.
A23 LONDON ROAD NORTHBOUND - 3 to 9 Oct 2019
New foul water connection. Lane Closure in place 24 hours a day (inside lane closure on southbound carriageway).
THREE BRIDGES ROAD - 2-4 Oct 2019
Overhead works. Two-Way Signals.
A2011 CRAWLEY AVENUE - 21/22 Oct 2019
Damaged crash barrier. Lane Closure.
KELVIN LANE - 21-29 Oct 2019
Installation of Fibre Optics. Multi-Way Signals.
DUNCTON
HIGH STREET - until 5 Oct 2019
Verge and tree works by Barlavington Estate. Multi-Way Signals.
EASEBOURNE
A286 DODSLEY LANE - until 02 Oct 2019
Lay duct to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works. Multi-Way Signals.
EAST DEAN
DROKE LANE - 1-4 Oct 2019
Undertake off site connection. Two-Way Signals.
EAST GRINSTEAD
LINGFIELD ROAD - 8-10 Oct 2019
Repair frame and cover in carriageway. Two-Way Signals from 9.30am to 2.30pm.
A22 LONDON ROAD - until 11 Oct 2019
Essential and immediate repair to ensure safe and reliable power supplies. Lane Closure.
WEST VIEW GARDENS - 23-25 Oct 2019
Excavate onto BT ducts for the clearance of duct blockages to facilitate spine cabling works. Multi-Way Signals.
SHIP STREET - 23 to 25 Oct 2019
Excavate onto BT ducts for the clearance of duct blockages in footway and carriageway to facilitate spine cabling works. Multi-Way Signals.
A264 HOLTYE ROAD - 7-11 Oct 2019
New connection to water main. Two-Way Signals.
EAST PRESTON
B2140 OLD WORTHING ROAD - until 04 Oct 2019
Replace gas main, services and connections. Multi-Way Signals.
FERNHURST
A286 MIDHURST ROAD - until 07 Jan 2020
Access/egress of large lorries into Fernhurst Waste Water Treatment works. Stop/Go Boards.
FERRING
LANGBURY LANE - 8-10 Oct 2019
Relay leaking comm pipe. Two-Way Signals.
FISHBOURNE
A259 MAIN ROAD - 4 Oct 2019
Replace existing bollards. Two-Way Signals.
SALTHILL ROAD - 6 Oct 2019
Load and unload material. Two-Way Signals.
FORD
FORD LANE - 01 Oct 2019
Replace low gully. Two-Way Signals.
B2233 YAPTON ROAD - 14/15 Oct 2019
Remedial works. Two-Way Signals.
FORD ROAD - 9 Oct 2019
Repair gully cover and frame. Two-Way Signals.
FUNTINGTON
NEWELLS LANE - 8-11 Oct 2019
On/ Off Tracking RRV’s at Level Crossing. Two-Way Signals.
B2146 RATHAM LANE - 8 Oct 2019
Replace broken gully grating and frame. Two-Way Signals.
HANGLETON
Routine tunnel maintenance is taking place on the A27. From Monday 27 September there will be a full A27 closure in both directions between Hangleton and Holmbush between 8pm and 6am. A clearly signed diversion will be in place via the A270 and A293.
HASSOCKS
A273 BRIGHTON ROAD - until 8 Nov 2019
Works to upgrade Stonepound crossroads. Multi-Way Signals in place 24 hours a day.
LODGE LANE - until 03 Oct 2019
Repair burst water main. Two-Way Signals.
A273 LONDON ROAD - 11 Oct 2019
Tree cutting to remove branches and vegetation from LV power lines. Two-Way Signals.
B2116 KEYMER ROAD - 11 Oct 2019
Footway Patching. Two-Way Signals.
HAYWARDS HEATH
A272 HAYWARDS HEATH RELIEF ROAD - until 18 Oct 2019
New pedestrian crossing facilities with additional footway. Multi-Way Signals.
QUEENS ROAD -14/15 Oct 2019
Traffic calming (Phase 3) (Mill Green Road to Bridge Road). Multi-Way Signals.
B2028 PERRYMOUNT ROAD - until 04 Oct 2019
Excavate joint bays for new HV connection. Multi-Way Signals.
CLAIR ROAD - until 04 Oct 2019
In conjunction with works in Perrymount Road. Multi-Way Signals.
A272 LEWES ROAD - 1-3 Oct 2019
Replace stop tap with new meter. Two-Way Signals.
QUEENS ROAD - until 4 Oct 2019
Traffic calming (Phase 1). Some carriageway incursion
BENTSWOOD ROAD - 3 Oct 2019
Carriageway Patching. Road Closure between junctions with New England Road from 09:30 to 14:30. Alternative route via New England Road, Bentswood Road, Little Bentswood, Washington Road, Oathall Avenue, Oathall Road, Hazelgrove Road, New England Road and vice versa. Emergency vehicle, residential and pedestrian access will be maintained at all times.
FOX HILL - 3 Oct 2019
Replace manhole cover and frame. Two-Way Signals.
QUEENS ROAD - 7-11 Oct 2019
Traffic calming (Phase 2) (junction with Mill Green Road). Road Closure at junction with Mill Green Road in place 24 hours a day. Alternative route via Queens Road, Sydney Road and Mill Green Road. Emergency vehicle, residential and pedestrian access will be maintained at all times.
A272 FRANKLYNN ROAD - 8 Oct 2019
Repair frame and cover in footway. Multi-Way Signals.
DELLNEY AVENUE - 8 Oct 2019
In conjunction with works in Franklynn Road. Multi-Way Signals.
B2028 PERRYMOUNT ROAD - 7-11 Oct 2019
New water main. Two-Way Signals.
HENFIELD
FURNERS LANE - 8 Oct 2019
Carriageway Patching. Road Closure between High Street and the end of the public highway from 09:30 to 16:00. Emergency vehicle, residential and pedestrian access will be maintained at all times.
HORSHAM
A264 HORSHAM NORTHERN BYPASS EASTBOUND - until 3 Nov 2019
Clearance of hedges and undergrowth on road verges in advance of new highway works. Lane Closure off peak.
GORDON ROAD - until 1 Nov 2019
Replace gas main, services and connections. Road Closure between Wimberhurst Road and Richmond Road. Alternative route for vehicles will be indicated on site. Access to properties on the affected length of road will be maintained at all times.
A281 ALBION WAY WESTBOUND - 1 Oct 6 to 1 Dec 2019
Upgrade of current traffic signals. Multi-Way Signals in place 24 hours.
RUSPER ROAD - 2/3 Oct 2019
Dropped kerb installation. Multi-Way Signals.
FOREST ROAD - 7/8 Oct 2019
Drainage works. Lane Closure.
HORSTED KEYNES
BIRCHGROVE ROAD - 7 Oct 2019
Recover BT Telegraph Pole. Two-Way Signals.
CINDER HILL LANE - until 05 Oct 2019
Dig french drain and relay new pipes as required. Road Closure.
FRESHFIELD LANE - 1 Oct 2019
Carriageway Patching. Road Closure between Ketches Lane and Enholms Lane from 9.30am to 3pm. Alternative route via Sloop Lane, Monteswood Lane, Treesmans Road, Lewes Road, The Green, Birchgrove Road, Danehill Lane, Horsted Lane, A275 and vice versa. Emergency vehicle, residential and pedestrian access will be maintained at all times.
DANEHILL LANE - 1 Oct 2019
Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure between Birchgrove Road and London Road from 09:30 to 15:00. Alternative route via Birchgrove Road, A275, Horsted Lane and vice versa. Emergency vehicle, residential and pedestrian access will be maintained at all times.
B2237 BISHOPRIC LINK SOUTHBOUND - 2-4 Oct 2019
Site survey prior to new signage installation. Lane Closure off peak.
HUNSTON
B2145 FOXBRIDGE DRIVE TO PAGHAM ROUNDABOUT - until 4 Oct 2019
Lay new gas service. Multi-Way Signals.
HURSTPIERPOINT AND SAYERS
A2300 BURGESS HILL LINK ROAD - until 25 Oct 2019
Site clearance works on the northern verge of the A2300 from A23 to A273 Jane Murray Lane. Two-Way Signals, when required.
MILLAND
IPING ROAD - 2-4 Oct 2019
In conjunction with works in Fernhurst Road. Multi-Way Signals.
MILLAND LANE - 2-4 Oct 2019
Lay duct to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works. Multi-Way Signals
FERNHURST ROAD - 2-4 Oct 2019
Lay duct to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works. Multi-Way Signals.
NUTHURST
GOLDING LANE - 8 Oct 2019
Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure between Hammerpond Road and Brighton Road from 9.30am to 3pm. Alternative route via Hammerpond Road, St Leonards Road, Brighton Road, Church Road and vice versa. Emergency vehicle, residential and pedestrian access will be maintained at all times.
LANCING
BARFIELD PARK - until 01 Nov 2019
Install new pumped rising main. Stop/Go Boards.
THE BROADWAY - 2-4 Oct 2019
Install cable and ducting. Road Closure from 07:00 to 17:00. Emergency and pedestrian access will be maintained at all times.
A259 BRIGHTON ROAD - 1 and 3 Oct 2019
Repair leak on comm pipe. Two-Way Signals.
LOWER BEEDING
A281 BRIGHTON ROAD - 8 Oct 2019
Replace overhead conductor and pole. Two-Way Signals.
KIRDFORD
A272 LINFOLD ROAD TO IDEHURST NURSERY - 2-4 Oct 2019
Final connection of supply. Two-Way Signals.
LINDFIELD RURAL
HIGH BEECH LANE - until 11 Oct 2019
Tree Works. Multi-Way Signals - off peak.
A272 LEWES ROAD - until 01 Oct 2019
Repair damaged fence at property Hollybank. Two-Way Signals off peak.
GRAVELYE LANE - 2-4 Oct 2019
Remedial reinstatement. Multi-Way Signals.
LINDFIELD URBAN
PORTSMOUTH LANE - 7 to 25 Oct 2019
Improvement scheme (surfacing including base repairs and removing splitter island). Multi-Way Signals.
HICKMANS LANE - 7-9 Oct 2019
Carriageway Resurfacing. Road Closure between West Common/Black Hill and Denmans Lane from 08:00 to 18:00. Alternative route via Sunte Avenue, Summerhill Lane, West Common and vice versa. Emergency vehicle, residential and pedestrian access will be maintained at all times.
LITTLEHAMPTON
MILL LANE - until 04 Oct 2019
Developer works to upgrade road surface and adjust iron work. Overnight Road Closure between Lyminster Road and Fullers Walk from 7pm to 6am each night. Alternative route via Toddington Lane, Holmes Way, Olliver Acre, Worthing Road, Lyminster Road and vice versa. Emergency vehicle, residential and pedestrian access will be maintained at all times.
A259 WORTHING ROAD - 14-17 Oct 2019
Access required to underground structure to provide new fibre cable. Multi-Way Signals.
FITZALAN ROAD - 2-4 Oct 2019
Relay comm pipe. Two-Way Signals.
MILL LANE - 7 Oct to 2 Nov 2019
Construction of a new kingpost retaining wall adjacent to carriageway. Two-Way Signals in place 24 hours a day.
B2140 SEA ROAD - 14-16 Oct 2019
New service. Lane Closure.
LINDEN PARK - 14-22 Oct 2019
Lay new gas main and services. Multi-Way Signals.
B2028 BLACK HILL - 7-9 Oct 2019
Carriageway Resurfacing. Road Closure between West Common Drive and Backwoods Lane from 08:00 to 18:00. Alternative route via West Common, Oathall Road, Hazelgrove Road, Franklynn Road, Lewes Road, Scaynes Hill Road, Lewes Road, High Street and vice versa. Emergency vehicle, residential and pedestrian access will be maintained at all times.
B2028 WEST COMMON - 7-9 Oct 2019
Carriageway Resurfacing. Road Closure between West Common Drive and Backwoods Lane from 08:00 to 18:00. Alternative route via Oathall Road, Hazelgrove Road, Franklynn Road, Lewes Road, Scaynes Hill Road, Lewes Road, High Street, Black Hill and vice versa. Emergency vehicle, residential and pedestrian access will be maintained at all times.
LINCH
HOLLYCOMBE LANE - 7 Oct 2019
Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure between Cinder Lane and Midhurst Road from 09:30 to 15:00. Alternative route via Hollycombe Lane, Highfield Lane, Liphook Road, Linchmere Common Road, Linchmere Road, Lower Lodge Road and Elmers Marsh Lane. Emergency vehicle, residential and pedestrian access will be maintained at all times.
LINCHMERE
B2131 CAMELSDALE ROAD - 7 Oct 2019
Excavate depression in carriageway in order to determine cause of subsidance. Two-Way Signals.
LOWER BEEDING
A281 BRIGHTON ROAD - until 01 Oct 2019
Repair leak on water main. Two-Way Signals.
MADEHURST
A29 FAIRMILE BOTTOM - until 15 Nov 2019
Repair flint wall along side the A29. Two-Way Signals off peak.
MADEHURST ROAD - 7-10 Oct 2019
Road Closure between Fairmile Bottom and Madehurst Road to Dale Park (with works taking place between Parletts Farm and Newbarn Farm) from 09:30 to 15:30 each day. Alternative route via Fairmile Bottom and vice versa. Emergency vehicle, residential and pedestrian access will be maintained at all times.
MIDHURST
SHEEP LANE - 15/16 Oct 2019
Repair manhole. Overnight Road Closure between Knockhundred Row and West Street from 20:00 to 06:00. Alternative route via Edinburgh Square, Market Square, West Street, Red Lion Street and vice versa. Emergency vehicle, residential and pedestrian access will be maintained at all times.
CHURCH HILL - 15/16 Oct 2019
Repair manhole frame and cover. Two-Way Signals.
MILLAND
FERNHURST ROAD -07 Oct 2019
Carriageway pothole repairs.
NORTHCHAPEL
A283 LONDON ROAD - 2-4 Oct 2019
Lay duct to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works. Two-Way Signals.
NORTH MUNDHAM
VINNETROW ROAD - 9 Oct 2019
Carriageway Patching (at approach to A27 roundabout). Road Closure between A27 Bognor Bridge Roundabout and Runcton Lane Roundabout from 09:30 to 14:30. Alternative route via B2166 Lagness Road, B2145 Hunston Road and A27 Chichester Bypass. Emergency vehicle, residential and pedestrian access will be maintained at all times.
NUTHURST
NUTHURST STREET - 1-10 Oct 2019
Duct blockage clearance and providing new boxes. Two-Way Signals.
OVING
WOODHORN LANE - 8 Oct 2019
On/off track RRVs at level crossing. Two-Way Signals.
TANGMERE ROAD - until 29 May 2020
Access/egress to Southern Water compound in field as part of Chichester improvement scheme. Stop/Go Boards.
WOODHORN LANE - 5/6 Oct 2019
Works at Level Crossing. Overnight Road Closure between Colworth Lane and Main Street from 11pm to 6am. Alternative route via Colworth Lane, Main Street and vice versa. No access will be maintained during the works 0 the diversion route will need to be followed.
PULBOROUGH
A29 STANE STREET - 1-3 Oct 2019
Excavate onto BT ducts for the clearance of duct blockages to facilitate spine cabling works. Multi-Way Signals.
PAGHAM
PAGHAM ROAD - until 22 Nov 2019
Replace gas main, services and connections. Multi-Way Signals.
PAGHAM ROAD - 7 to 11 Oct 2019
Undertake off site connection in verge and carriageway. Multi-Way Signals.
PYECOMBE
A23 DALE HILL EXIT SLIP NORTHBOUND - until 3 Oct 2019
In conjunction with works on West Road. Overnight Road Closure.
A23 PYECOMBE TO DALE HILL NORTHBOUND - until 3 Oct 2019
In conjunction with works on West Road. Lane Closure - northbound prior to exit slip road.
A281 WEST ROAD - until 03 Oct 2019
Clear duct blockage. Overnight Two-Way Signals from 8pm to 6am.
ROGATE
BULL HILL - 3 Oct 2019
Replace decaying pole in verge. Two-Way Signals.
A272 EAST STREET - 4 Oct 2019
Repair sunken gully grating and frame. Two-Way Signals.
RUSPER
RUSPER ROAD - until 22 Nov 2019
Working on behalf of Thames Water to carry out directional drilling and reception pits. Two-Way Signals.
EAST STREET- until 20 Dec 2019
Carry out directional drilling and reception pits. Road Closure between Faygate Lane and Lambs Green. Alternative route for traffic will be signed on site and access to affected properties will be maintained at all times.
RUSPER ROAD - 2-4 Oct 2019
Install new streetlighting. Multi-Way Signals.
RUSTINGTON
DINGLEY ROAD - 7 Oct to 29 Nov 2019
Storage area for gas mains renewals in Church Road. Road Closure between Church Road and 35 metres westwards. Alternative route for vehicles will be indicated on site. Access to properties on the affected length of road will be maintained at all times.
STATION ROAD - 7-11 Oct 2019
Lay new gas service. Multi-Way Signals.
SOUTH PARADE - 9 Oct 2019
Carriageway Patching. Road Closure between The Street and Claigmar Road from 18:30 to 22:30. Alternative route via South Parade, Claigmar Road, The Street and vice versa. Emergency vehicle, residential and pedestrian access will be maintained at all times.
CHURCH ROAD - 7 Oct to 29 Nov 2019
Replace gas main, services and connections.
Road Closure between The Street and 20m north of Dingley Road. Alternative route for vehicles will be indicated on site. Access to properties on the affected length of road will be maintained at all times.
SELSEY
B2145 HIGH STREET - until 27 Dec 2019
Refurbish traffic signals. Multi-Way Signals.
SHIPLEY
WORTHING ROAD - until 11 Oct 2019
Renew kerbs / tarmac imprint on existing roadabout outside of Miller Homes Mulberry Fields development. Multi-Way Signals off peak.
A24 POLLARDS HILL SOUTHBOUND - 6 Oct 2019
Installation of high friction surfacing. Lane Closure.
A272 BILLINGSHURST ROAD - 7-9 Oct 2019
Relay leaking comm pipe. Two-Way Signals.
EMMS LANE - 17/18 Oct 2019
Drainage works. Road Closure.
A272 DRAGON LANE TO WOODGATERS ROAD - 18 Oct 2019
Carriageway Patching. Two-Way Signals.
SHOREHAM-BY-SEA
HAM ROAD - 11-13 Oct 2019
Required for a crane to be situated partially in the carriageway to distribute large heavy materials to site. Two-Way Signals in place 24 hours a day.
MILL HILL - until 11 Oct 2019
Replace gas main, connections and services. Road Closure between Erringham Road and Mill Hill Drive. Alternative route for vehicles will be indicated on site. Access to properties on the affected length of road will be maintained at all times.
EASTERN AVENUE - until 02 Oct 2019
Allow tamper to work at level crossing. Road Closure between Brighton Road and Gordon Road from 23:00 on 30/09/19 to 06:00 on 02/10/19. Alternative route via Eastern Avenue, Upper Shoreham Road, Buckingham Road, Brunswick Road and Ham Road. Access will not be maintained during the closure.
ADUR DRIVE - 30 Oct 2019
In conjunction with works in Middle Road. Multi-Way Signals.
MIDDLE ROAD - 30 Oct 2019
Replace damaged manhole frame and cover in the carriageway. Multi-Way Signals.
STONEY LANE - 28-30 Oct 2019
Carriageway Patching. Road Closure.
HAM ROAD - 22 Oct to 18 Dec 2019
Enable large materials to be delivered from a loader and have a mobile crane in situ. Road Closure.
A259 BRIGHTON ROAD - 7-11 Oct 2019
New water connection. Two-Way Signals.
THE STREET - 2 Oct to 20 Dec 2019
Replace gas main, connections and services From St Nicholas Lane to Erringham Road). Road Closure.
SLAUGHAM
BRIGHTON ROAD - until 31 Jan 2020
Road improvements including new roundabout, extra lanes and widening of Pease Pottage junction. Multi-Way Signals.
HIGH BEECHES LANE - until 07 Oct 2019
Replace gas main, connections and services (between East Lodge and London Road). Multi-Way Signals.
SOUTHBOURNE
STEIN ROAD - 7-9 Oct 2019
Line painting and crossing maintenance. Overnight Road Closure between First Avenue and Cooks Lane from 23:30 to 05:30. Alternative route via Main Road, Broad Road, Priors Leaze Lane, Cooks Lane and vice versa. Emergency vehicle, residential and pedestrian access will be maintained at all times.
STEIN ROAD - 30 Oct 2019
Temporary obstruction boards - upgrading Southbourne Level Crossing to Road Lights LED type. Stop/Go Boards.
INLANDS ROAD - 29-31 Oct 2019
Access and egress of rail plant and materials. Two-Way Signals.
NLANDS ROAD - 28/29 Oct 2019
Ballast delivery and on/off tracking RRVS. Overnight Road Closure from 23:00 to 05:00.
A259 MAIN ROAD - 17-23 Oct 2019
Lay new gas service. Two-Way Signals.
SOUTHWATER
BLAKES FARM ROAD - 10 Oct 2019
Rebuild gully pit to provide bed and allow for kerb to be reset. Two-Way Signals.
MARLPOST ROAD - 11 Oct 2019
Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure between Old House Lane and Bonfire Hill from 09:30 to 15:00. Alternative route via Two Mile Ash, Trout Lane, Lackenhurst Lane, Old House Lane and vice versa. Emergency vehicle, residential and pedestrian access will be maintained at all times.
SOUTHWICK
KINGSTON LANE - 9-16 Oct 2019
Installation of a new electricity supply for a customer. Two-Way Signals.
A259 ALBION STREET - until 2 Oct 2019
Remedial reinstatement. Two-Way Signals.
A270 OLD SHOREHAM ROAD - 1/2 Oct 2019
Replace damaged manhole frame and covers in the carriageway. Lane Closure.
A270 OLD SHOREHAM ROAD - 7 Oct 2019
Access to the underground structure for new fibre connection. Lane Closure.
STEYNING
HIGH STREET TO CAR PARK - until 15 Oct 2019
Horsham District Council undertaking the installation element of a new archway sculpture depicting Steyning High Street which is to be located in at the end of the alley in the car park. Footpath Closure.
ELM GROVE LANE - 1-3 Oct 2019
New water connection. Road Closure between High Street and Tanyard Lane in place 24 hours a day. Alternative route via Tanyard Lane, High Street and vice versa. Emergency vehicle, residential and pedestrian access will be maintained at all times.
STORRINGTON AND SULLINGTON
A283 WEST STREET - until 04 Oct 2019
In conjunction with works on Monastery Lane. Multi-Way Signals.
A283 PULBOROUGH ROAD - until 4 Oct 2019
In conjunction with works in Amberley Road. Multi-Way Signals.
B2139 AMBERLEY ROAD - until 4 Oct 2019
Lay duct to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works. Multi-Way Signals.
MONASTERY LANE - until 4 Oct 2019
Build new joint boxes and lay duct. Multi-Way Signals.
TANGMERE
MARSH LANE - 8 Oct 2019
Tree Works. Road Closure between Easthampnett Lane and Nyton Road from 09:30 to 16:30. Emergency vehicle, residential and pedestrian access will be maintained at all times. On site operative will be available at all times to remove any debris as quickly as possible to allow access.
THAKEHAM
B2139 COOLHAM ROAD - until 02 Oct 2019
Replace decaying pole in verge. Two-Way Signals.
TURNERS HILL
EAST STREET - 9/10 Oct 2019
Repair VRS and metal handrail to the downstream side of bridge following vehicle impact. Two-Way Signals.
EAST STREET - 2 Oct 2019
Replace existing old concrete surface water cover and frame. Two-Way Signals.
UPPER BEEDING
A2037 HENFIELD ROAD - until 02 Oct 2019
Repair burst water main. Two-Way Signals.
WALBERTON
THE STREET- 1-7 Oct 2019
Repair leak and renew communication pipe. Two-Way Signals.
B2132 YAPTON LANE - 1 Oct 2019
Carriageway pothole repairs. Multi-Way Signals.
B2132 YAPTON LANE - 10/11 Oct 2019
Excavate onto BT ducts for the clearance of duct blockages to facilitate spine cabling works. Two-Way Signals.
WARNHAM
CHURCH STREET - 1/2 Oct 2019
Access to BT underground structure for cabling work. Multi-Way Signals.
BELL ROAD - 1/2 Oct 2019
Access required to BT underground structure to carry out cabling work. Multi-Way Signals.
A24 SOUTHBOUND - 28-30 Oct 2019
Drainage works (between Great Daux Roundabout and Robin Hood Roundabout). Lane Closure.
A24 HORSHAM BYPASS NORTHBOUND - 7-11 Oct 2019
Drainage works (between footbridge and Robin Hood Roundabout). Lane Closure.
WEST CHILTINGTON
CHURCH STREET - 1/2 Oct 2019
Carriageway Patching.
CHURCH STREET - 14-25 Oct 2019
Installation of new 11kv High Voltage electricity cables to ensure safe and reliable power supplies. Road Closure.
LENNOX ROAD - 7-20 Oct 2019
Construct Vehicle Crossover on Chapel Road. Lane Closure off peak.
THE HOLLOW - 5-8 Oct 2019
Installation of new Low Voltage electricity cables. Two-Way Signals.
WEST GRINSTEAD
A272 COWFOLD ROAD - 14 Oct 2019
Carriageway Patching. Multi-Way Signals.
WORTHING ROAD - 29 Oct 2019
Fitting new shroud to the monopole. Road Closure.
A24 DIAL POST BYPASS NORTHBOUND - 29 Oct 2019
In conjuction with work in Worthing Road. Fitting new shroud to the monopole. Lane Closure.
LITTLEWORTH LANE - 28-30 Oct 2019
Relay leaking comm pipe. Two-Way Signals.
WEST HOATHLY
SELSFIELD ROAD - 3 to 6 Oct 2019
Complete Anti-Skid works. Two-Way Signals.
WESTHAMPNETT
CLAYPIT LANE - until 03 Nov 2019
Temporary pedestrian crossing from car parks to Goodwood Motor Circuit for Breakfast Club events. Stop/Go Boards on the following dates: 06/10/19 and 03/11/19.
CLAYPIT LANE - 7-11 Oct 2019
Relay service in carriageway/verge. Two-Way Signals.
WISBOROUGH GREEN
A272 GLEBE WAY TO WISBOROUGH GARDENS - 18 Oct 2019
Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure.
A272 GLEBE WAY TO WISBOROUGH GARDENS - 10/11 Oct 2019
Replace damaged manhole frame and cover in the carriageway. Two-Way Signals.
B2133 NEWPOUND - 9-11 Oct 2019
Carriageway Resurfacing. Road Closure between A272 and Newpound Lane from 8am to 6pm. Alternative route via A272, A29, A281, B2133 and vice versa. Emergency vehicle, residential and pedestrian access will be maintained at all times.
B2133 NEWPOUND - 21-23 Oct 2019
Sign works. Two-Way Signals.
WOODMANCOTE
B2116 HENFIELD ROAD - until 01 Oct 2019
Interim to permanent reinstatement. Two-Way Signals.
WORTHING
RAILWAY APPROACH - until 18 Dec 2020
Closure for safety whilst building is demolished. Road Closure. The lane infront of Teville Gate House will be closed and the one way section will be made two way for the duration of works.
TARRING ROAD - 22 Oct to 4 Nov 2019
In conjunction with works in Heene Road. Multi-Way Signals.
SEA LANE SOUTHBOUND - 30 Oct 2019
Tree Works. Lane Closure.
SEA LANE NORTHBOUND - 30 Oct 2019
Tree Works. Lane Closure
SOUTH FARM ROAD - until 01 Oct 2019
Dropping off ballast with RRV. Two-Way Signals.
ASHACRE LANE - 2 Oct 2019
New telegraph pole. Two-Way Signals.
CARNEGIE ROAD - 28-30 Oct 2019
Lay Openreach duct to facilitate spine cabling works. Multi-Way Signals.
ROMANY ROAD - 02 Oct 2019
Tree works. Two-Way Signals.
MARINE CRESCENT - 3/4 Oct 2019
Replace damaged manhole frame and cover in the carriageway. Two-Way Signals.
BYRON ROAD - 14-25 Oct 2019
In conjunction with works in Rowlands Road. Multi-Way Signals.
QUEENS ROAD - 14-25 Oct 2019
In conjunction with works in Rowlands Road. Multi-Way Signals.
SOUTH FARM ROAD - 28-30 Oct 2019
Lay Openreach duct to facilitate spine cabling works. Multi-Way Signals.
HEENE ROAD - 22 Oct to 4 Nov 2019
Street cabinet and power installation. Multi-Way Signals.
SOUTH STREET - 3 Oct 2019
Access and egress of RRV. Multi-Way Signals.
NORFOLK STREET - 28/29 Oct 2019
Carriageway Patching. Road Closure.
WISTON AVENUE - 28-30 Oct 2019
In conjunction with works on South Farm Way. Multi-Way Signals.
ROGATE ROAD - 17/18 Oct 2019
In conjunction with works in Offington Lane. Multi-Way Signals.
SHIRLEY DRIVE - 17/18 Oct 2019
In conjunction with works in Poulters Lane. Multi-Way Signals.
A2032 POULTERS LANE - 17/18 Oct 2019
Replace damaged manhole frame and cover in the carriageway. Multi-Way Signals.
ST LAWRENCE AVENUE - 2-10 Oct 2019
Repair leak on comm pipe.- Give and Take.
YAPTON
KINGS CLOSE - 21 Oct to 8 Nov 2019
Entrance reconstruction. Two-Way Signals in place 24 hours a day.
B2233 BURNDELL ROAD - 1-7 Oct 2019
Undertake off site water connection. Two-Way Signals.
B2132 NORTH END ROAD - 13 Oct 2019
CCTV survey of drainage at Yapton level crossing (HGV will be parked at the crossing for the duration).
Road Closure between West Bank and The Street from 7am to 6pm. Alternative route via Yapton Lane, Lake Lane, A27, Ford Road, Station Road, Church Lane, Crookthorn Lane, Yapton Road, Burndell Road, Main Road and vice versa. Emergency vehicle, residential and pedestrian access will be maintained at all times.
HURSTPIERPOINT AND SAYERS COMM
CHALKERS LANE - 9-11 Oct 2019
New connections. Two-Way Signals.
SHIPLEY
EMMS LANE - 10 Oct 2019
Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure between Coolham Road and Cross Lane (with works taking place outside Hinkhurst) from 09:30 to 15:00. Alternative route via Cross Lane, Trout Lane, Coolham Road and vice versa. Emergency vehicle, residential and pedestrian access will be maintained at all times.
SULLINGTON
A283 WASHINGTON ROAD - 10 Oct 2019
Access required to overhead BT structure to provide service. Two-Way Signals.
LINDFIELD RURAL
B2028 ARDINGLY ROAD - 10 Oct 2019
Carriageway Patching. Two-Way Signals.
FERNHURST
A286 BELL ROAD -10-`14 Oct 2019
In conjunction with works on Bell Vale Lane. Multi-Way Signals.
EAST GRINSTEAD
WEST HOATHLY ROAD - 10 Oct 2019
Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure between Admirals Bridge Lane and Saint Hill Green from 9.30am to 3pm. Alternative route via Saint Hill Green, Saint Hill Road, Turners Hill Road, Vowels Lane, Selsfield Road, The Hollow, Top Road, Tyes Cross and vice versa. Emergency vehicle, residential and pedestrian access will be maintained at all times.
FERNHURST
MILL COPSE ROAD - 10-14 Oct 2019
Excavation to expose existing power cable in footway and repair cabinet damaged by vehicle collision. Multi-Way Signals.
SHIPLEY
DRAGONS GREEN ROAD - 11 Oct 2019
Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure between Coolham Road and Bakers Lane from 09:30 to 15:00. Alternative route via Dragons Lane, A272 and vice versa. Emergency vehicle, residential and pedestrian access will be maintained at all times.
RUDGWICK
A281 GUILDFORD ROAD - 11 Oct 2019
Reset loose cover and frame. Two-Way Signals.
LURGASHALL
JOBSONS LANE - 11-24 Oct 2019
Install ducting as part of a HV cable undergrounding project. Road Closure.
EASEBOURNE
A286 HOLLIST LANE TO WINTERS LANE - 11 Oct 2019
Repair sunken road gully. Two-Way Signals.
OVING
WOODHORN LANE - 12/13 Oct 2019
Works at the Level Crossing. Overnight Road Closure between Colworth Lane and Main Street from 23:00 to 09:00. Alternative route via Main Street, Colworth Lane and vice versa. No access to be maintained.
EASTERGATE
EASTERGATE LANE - 14-22 Oct 2019
Lay new gas service. Two-Way Signals.
SLAUGHAM
HORSHAM ROAD - 14-18 Oct 2019
Carriageway Resurfacing by developer. Overnight Road Closure from 8pm to midnight.
ELSTED AND TREYFORD
B2141 MARDEN HILL TO HOOKSWAY LANE - 14-22 Oct 2019
Tree works. Two-Way Signals off peak. No works will take place over the weekend.
HAYWARDS HEATH
HAYWARDS ROAD - 14 Oct 2019
Footway Reconstruction. Multi-Way Signals.
FINDON
A280 LONG FURLONG - 14-17 Oct 2019
Road Stud (Cats Eyes) after Carriageway Surface Dressing (Findon Roundabout to Patching Northern Roundabout). Road Closure.
EAST GRINSTEAD
CHARLWOODS ROAD - 14-17 Oct 2019
Installation of duct and roadside kiosk. Multi-Way Signals.
PAGHAM
SEA WAY - 14-25 Oct 2019
Replace gas main and associated connections. Multi-Way Signals.
EAST WITTERING
B2198 BRACKLESHAM LANE - 14-16 Oct 2019
Replacement/new service in the carriageway and verge. Two-Way Signals.
PARHAM
A283 WIGGONHOLT CHURCH TO WICKFOLD BRIDGE - 14-17 Oct 2019
Replace the full length of the VRS to the south west corner of the bridge (closest corner to the entrance to the waterworks) following RTC damage. Two-Way Signals.
WESTHAMPNETT
CLAYPIT LANE - 14-25 Oct 2019
Relay service in carriageway/verge. Multi-Way Signals.
WEST CHILTINGTON
CHURCH STREET - 14-25 Oct 2019
Installation of new 11kv High Voltage electricity cables to ensure safe and reliable power supplies. Road Closure.
WISBOROUGH GREEN
WAKESTONE LANE - 14 Oct 2019
Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure between Horsebridge Hill to A272 from 9.30am to 3pm. Alternative route via A272, Crimbourne Lane, Horsebridge Hill and vice versa. Emergency vehicle, residential and pedestrian access will be maintained at all times.
SINGLETON
A286 TOWN LANE TO THE GROVE - 14/15 Oct 2019
Tree Works. Two-Way Signals.
WORTHING
ROWLANDS ROAD - 14-25 Oct 2019
Install duct in carriageway and clear blockages in existing ducting. Multi-Way Signals.
HORSHAM
A24 HORSHAM BYPASS SOUTHBOUND - 14-18 Oct 2019
Drainage works (from Robin Hood Roundabout to Footbridge). Lane Closure.
SHIPLEY
HOOKLANDS LANE - 15 Oct 2019
Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure between Spear Hill and Countryman Lane from 09:30 to 15:00. Alternative route via Saucelands Lane, Coolham Road, Goose Green Lane, Billingshurst Road, Spear Hill and vice versa. Emergency vehicle, residential and pedestrian access will be maintained at all times.
STEDHAM WITH IPING
A272 IPING LANE TO SCHOOL LANE - 15 Oct 2019
Replace the broken arterial gully. Multi-Way Signals.
ANGMERING
A259 NEW ROAD EASTBOUND - 15 Oct 2019
Replace Streetlighting Column. Lane Closure.
STEDHAM WITH IPING
FITZHALL ROAD - 15 Oct 2019
Carriageway Patching. Road Closure between Iping Lane and Chithurst Lane (with works at the junction of A272) from 09:30 to 16:00. Alternative route via Station Road, Grevatts Lane, Church Lane, Sheepwash Elsted Road, The Square, North Lane, Bohemia Hollow, Nyewood Road, Habin Road, East Street, A272, Iping Lane and vice versa. Emergency vehicle, residential and pedestrian access will be maintained at all times.
MIDHURST
RED LION STREET - 15/16 Oct 2019
In conjunction with works in Church Hill. Two-Way Signals.
FERNHURST
A286 HASLEMERE ROAD - 15-17 Oct 2019
Footway Reconstruction. Two-Way Signals.
WORTHING
PARK ROAD - 16-22 Oct 2019
New service. Two-Way Signals.
CLIMPING
A259 BOGNOR ROAD - 16 Oct 2019
Install new gully frame and cover. Two-Way Signals.
HUNSTON
B2145 BRIMFAST LANE TO GREEN LANE - 16/17 Oct 2019
Replace High Friction Surface after carriageway patching. Two-Way Signals.
EAST GRINSTEAD
A22 LEWES ROAD - 16/17 Oct 2019
Repair frame and cover. Two-Way Signals.
CRAWLEY
A2220 WORTH PARK AVENUE EASTBOUND - 16/17 Oct 2019
Replace gulley cover and frame. Lane Closure.
HUNSTON
GREEN LANE - 16/17 Oct 2019
Replace High Friction Surface after carriageway patching. Road Closure.
WESTBOURNE
NORTH STREET - 16-22 Oct 2019
Undertake off site connection. Two-Way Signals.
HORSHAM
A264 HORSHAM NORTHERN BYPASS EASTBOUND - 16-19 Oct 2019
Replace safety fence following RTC damage. Lane Closure.
WORTHING
A2032 LITTLEHAMPTON ROAD -16-17 Oct 2019
Replace damaged manhole frame and cover in the carriageway. Overnight Stop/Go Board from 7pm to 6am.
FERNHURST
ELMERS MARSH LANE - 16 Oct 2019
Carriageway Patching. Road Closure between Vann Road and Hollycombe Lane (with works taking place near Lower Lodge Farm) from 9.30am to 4pm. Alternative route via Hollycombe Lane, Highfield Lane, Liphook Road, Linchmere Road, Camelsdale Road, Bell Road, Haslemere Road, Vann Road and vice versa. Emergency vehicle, residential and pedestrian access will be maintained at all times.
HENFIELD
A2037 SHOREHAM ROAD - 16/17 Oct 2019
Remedial reinstatement. Two-Way Signals.
WORTHING
A2031 OFFINGTON LANE - 17/18 Oct 2019
Replace damaged manhole frame and cover in the carriageway. Multi-Way Signals.
HAYWARDS HEATH
A272 LEWES ROAD - 17 Oct 2019
Re-set loose gully grating and frame in carraigeway. Two-Way Signals.
LITTLEHAMPTON
A259 WORTHING ROAD - 17-23 Oct 2019
Build new joint box and lay duct. Overnight Two-Way Signals from 7pm to 6am.
WORTHING
COTE STREET - 17 Oct 2019
Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure.
PULBOROUGH
A29 STANE STREET - 17 Oct 2019
Replace overhead conductor. Two-Way Signals.
BRAMBER
TITCH HILL - 17 Oct 2019
Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure.
NUTHURST
NUTHURST STREET - 17-21 Oct 2019
Repair frame and cover in verge. Two-Way Signals.
RUSTINGTON
WENDY RIDGE - 17 Oct 2019
Carriageway Patching. Road Closure.
RUDGWICK
OKEHURST ROAD - 18 Oct 2019
Carriageway Patching. Road Closure.
EAST GRINSTEAD
LINGFIELD ROAD - 18 Oct 2019
Repair gully cover and frame. Two-Way Signals.
BOGNOR REGIS
HIGH STREET - 18 Oct 2019
Repair loose and rocking slab in footway. Road Closure.
LINDFIELD RURAL
A272 LEWES ROAD - 21-23 Oct 2019
Installation of a new electricity supply for a customer. Two-Way Signals.
CRAWLEY
STAFFORD ROAD - 21-25 Oct 2019
Shared pedestrian/cycle facilities. Road Closure.
BERSTED
ROWAN WAY - 21 Oct to 01 Nov 2019
Junction improvement works at entrance to retail park. Road Closure westbound only. Access to the retail park will be maintained from Rowan Way’s eastbound carriageway.
WARNHAM
NORTHLANDS ROAD - 21 Oct 2019
Carriageway Patching. Road Closure.
COLGATE
A264 CRAWLEY ROAD EASTBOUND - 21-26 Oct 2019
Drainage works. Lane Closure.
CRAWLEY
NEWTON ROAD - 21 to 29 Oct 2019
Installation of Fibre Optics. Multi-Way Signals.
WISBOROUGH GREEN
B2133 HARBOLETS ROAD - 21-25 Oct 2019
Installation of a new electricity supply for a customer. Multi-Way Signals.
EAST GRINSTEAD
A22 LONDON ROAD - 21-25 Oct 2019
New bellmouth for development. Two-Way Signals in place 24 hours a day.
COLGATE
A264 CRAWLEY ROAD WESTBOUND - 21-26 Oct 2019
Drainage works. Lane Closure.
CHICHESTER
A286 NORTHGATE - 21-25 Oct 2019
Install duct for fibre optic cables (Oaklands Way to North Street). Lane Closure.
WEST LAVINGTON
A286 CHICHESTER ROAD -21 Oct 2019
Reset existing sunken gully grating and frame. Two-Way Signals.
BURGESS HILL
B2113 FOLDERS LANE - 21-30 Oct 2019
Build new joint box and lay duct. Two-Way Signals.
UPPER BEEDING
A2037 HENFIELD ROAD - 21-25 Oct 2019
Lay new gas main and services. Two-Way Signals.
HORSHAM
RICHMOND ROAD - 21 Oct to 6 Dec 2019
Replace gas main, services and connections (Hurst Road to Gordon Road). Road Closure.
SLAUGHAM
B2110 HIGH BEECHES LANE - 21-31 Oct 2019
Access to boxes along the road to pull in a new fibre cable. Two-Way Signals.
FERNHURST
A286 BELL ROAD -21 Oct to 8 Nov 2019
Lay new electricity cable to replace faulty cable (between Fernwood House and Kiln Meadow). Two-Way Signals.
RUSPER
HORSHAM ROAD - 21 Oct to 1 Nov 2019
Working on behalf of Thames Water to carry out directional drilling pits and reception pits. Road Closure.
CRAWLEY
BLIGH CLOSE - 22-28 Oct 2019
New service. Road Closure.
LOWER BEEDING
HAMMERPOND ROAD - 22 Oct 2019
Carriageway Patching. Road Closure.
RUDGWICK
TISMANS COMMON - 22 Oct 2019
Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure.
BILLINGSHURST
ROWNER ROAD - 22 Oct 2019
Carriageway Patching. Road Closure.
KIRDFORD
A272 WAKESTONE LANE TO CROUCHAM LANE - 22-24 Oct 2019
Tree works. Two-Way Signals.
LINDFIELD URBAN
FRANCIS ROAD - 22-24 Oct 2019
Excavate onto BT ducts for the clearance of duct blockages in footway to facilitate spine cabling works. Road Closure.
EAST GRINSTEAD
PORTLAND ROAD - 23-25 Oct 2019
Traffic management to facilitate BT Openreach Fibre Cabling Works. Multi-Way Signals.
CRAWLEY
A23 HORSHAM ROAD ROUNDABOUT - 23 Oct 2019
Replace broken arterial gulley cover and frame. Lane Closure.
HURSTPIERPOINT AND SAYERS COMM
D159 MILL LANE - 23 Oct 2019
Tree Works. Road Closure.
EBERNOE
PIPERS LANE - 23 Oct 2019
Carriageway Patching. Road Closure.
BILLINGSHURST
A29 HILLAND ROUNDABOUT - 23 Oct to 06 Nov 2019
Carriageway resurfacing of roundabout following development works. Overnight Road Closure from 20:00 to 05:30.
FITTLEWORTH
A283 THE FLEET - 23 Oct 2019
Replace broken road gully grating and frame. Two-Way Signals.
PULBOROUGH
RECTORY LANE - 24/25 Oct 2019
Carriageway Patching. Road Closure.
CRAWLEY
A2220 WORTH PARK AVENUE ROUNDABOUT - 24 Oct 2019
Tree works. Lane Closure.
PATCHING
A280 LONG FURLONG - 24 Oct 2019
Repair sunken gully frame and cover. Two-Way Signals.
HAYWARDS HEATH
FRANKTON AVENUE - 25 Oct 2019
Replace manhole cover and frame. Two-Way Signals.
OVING
DRAYTON LANE - 26/27 Oct 2019
Access/egress of road rail vehicles. Two-Way Signals.
OVING
WOODHORN LANE - 27 Oct 2019
On/off track drain lorry. Two-Way Signals.
CHIDHAM AND HAMBROOK
BROAD ROAD - 27-30 Oct 2019
Access and egress of RRV for platform improvement works. Two-Way Signals and footway closure.
FISHBOURNE
SALTHILL ROAD - 27 Oct 2019
On/ Off Tracking Drainage Flushing Lorry. Two-Way Signals.
CRAWLEY
KELVIN WAY - 27 Oct to 01 Nov 2019
Fibre Optic works to take place on the footway / under the carriageway. Multi-Way Signals.
HAYWARDS HEATH
B2112 HAZELGROVE ROAD - 28 Oct to 01 Nov 2019
Lay new gas service. Multi-Way Signals.
EAST GRINSTEAD
OAKFIELD WAY - 28-30 Oct 2019
Excavate onto BT ducts for the clearance of duct blockages to facilitate spine cabling works. Multi-Way Signals.
TWINEHAM
JOBS LANE EASTERN ROUNDABOUT - 28 Oct 2019
Planned maintenance to streetlighting. Lane Closure.
BERSTED
ROWAN WAY - 28 Oct to 15 Nov 2019
Junction improvement works at entrance to retail park. Multi-Way Signals.
PAGHAM
B2166 LOWER BOGNOR ROAD - 28 Oct to 29 Nov 2019
Insert new gas main into existing. Two-Way Signals.
LITTLEHAMPTON
A259 WORTHING ROAD - 28 Oct to 01 Nov 2019
Connect Southern Water main to sites private main. Two-Way Signals.
CRAWLEY
RUSHETTS ROAD - 28 Oct to 01 Nov 2019
Shared pedestrian/cycle facilities. Road Closure.
FISHBOURNE
SALTHILL ROAD - 28 Oct to 01 Nov 2019
On/ Off Tracking Drainage Flushing Lorry. Two-Way Signals.
RUSTINGTON
GUILDFORD ROAD - 28 Oct and 03 Nov 2019
Lay new gas service. Two-Way Signals.
FUNTINGTON
NEWELLS LANE - 28 Oct 2019
On/ Off Tracking RRV’s. Two-Way Signals.
BERSTED
A29 SHRIPNEY ROAD SOUTHBOUND - 28 Oct to 22 Nov 2019
Replace gas main service and connections. Lane Closure.
EAST GRINSTEAD
SHELLEY ROAD - 28-30 Oct 2019
Interim to permanent reinstatement. Multi-Way Signals.
CHIDHAM AND HAMBROOK
BROAD ROAD - 28/29 Oct 2019
Line painting and crossing maintenance. Overnight Road Closure from 22:00 to 06:00.
CHIDHAM AND HAMBROOK
DRIFT LANE - 28/29 Oct 2019
Line painting at Level Crossing. Overnight Road Closure from 22:00 to 06:00.
EAST GRINSTEAD
BLACKWELL FARM ROAD - 28-30 Oct 2019
Excavate onto BT ducts for the clearance of duct blockages to facilitate spine cabling works. Multi-Way Signals.
LITTLEHAMPTON
B2140 SEA ROAD - 28 Oct to 08 Nov 2019
Tankering operation. Road Closure.
BOSHAM
B2146 RATHAM LANE - 28 Oct to 2 Nov 2019
Track Renewal FOLLOW UP works. Road Closure from 4am on 28/10/19 to 10pm on 01/11/19.
EAST GRINSTEAD
HACKENDEN LANE - 28-30 Oct 2019
Excavate onto BT ducts for the clearance of duct blockages to facilitate spine cabling works. Multi-Way Signals.
SOUTHWATER
B2237 WORTHING ROAD - 28 Oct 2019 to 15 Nov 2020
Refuge island and footway works for Horsham FC. Multi-Way Signals in place 24 hours a day.
HASSOCKS
KEYMER ROAD- 28 Oct 2019
Carriageway Patching. Two-Way Signals.
HURSTPIERPOINT AND SAYERS COMM
A2300 BURGESS HILL LINK ROAD - 28 Oct 2019
Planned maintenance to streetlights. Two-Way Signals.
CRAWLEY
STAGELANDS - 28 Oct and November 1 2019
Shared pedestrian/cycle facilities. Road Closure.
FUNTINGTON
WATERY LANE - 28 Oct to Nov 1 2019
Undertake off site connection in carriageway. Road Closure.
WEST GRINSTEAD
A24 WORTHING ROAD NORTHBOUND - 29 Oct 2019
In conjunction with work in Worthing Road. Fitting new shroud to the monopole. Lane Closure.
HUNSTON
B2145 HUNSTON ROAD - 29-31 Oct 2019
Excavate onto BT ducts for the clearance of duct blockages to facilitate spine cabling works. Two-Way Signals.
SELSEY
EAST STREET - 29-31 Oct 2019
Lay duct in carriageway to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works. Road Closure.
PULBOROUGH
A29 STANE STREET - 29/30 Oct 2019
Removing Overhead Conductors. Two-Way Signals.
SELSEY
MANOR ROAD - 29-31 Oct 2019
Lay duct in footway to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works. Two-Way Signals.
GRAFTON ROAD - 29-31 Oct 2019
Lay duct to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works. Two-Way Signals.
FISHBOURNE
BLACKBOY LANE - 30 and 31 Oct 2019
Line painting at Level Crossing. Overnight Road Closure from 22:00 to 06:00.
STORRINGTON AND SULLINGTON
A283 HIGH STREET - 30/31 Oct 2019
Excavate onto BT ducts for the clearance of duct blockages in footway and carriageway to facilitate spine cabling works.Two-Way Signals.