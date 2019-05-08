Worthing A27 blocked in both directions after accident Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... An accident on the A27 is causing very slow traffic in Worthing. The A27 Upper Brighton Road is reportedly blocked in both directions following an accident near the A24 Broadwater Street West. Traffic Traffic is reported to be queuing around the Grove Lodge Roundabout. Fontwell petrol station fire: Police evacuate nearby houses and businesses