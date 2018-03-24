Trainer completes 500 pull-ups for Sport Relief

Personal trainer Lawrence Trousdale-Smith performed 500 pull-ups to raise money for Sport Relief.

He positioned himself in Montague Place, in Worthing town centre, last Saturday, with aim of raising £300.

Lawrence said: “I completed the 500 pull-ups in just under three hours and plenty of passers by joined in and gave support.”

As well as supporting charity, Lawrence wanted to show people how bodyweight exercise can help them to get stronger, especially with the growing number of outdoor fitness parks now available in the town.

He explained: “I run classes three times per week for those wanting to dive into this style of training.”

The sessions at Windsor Lawns, Worthing, cost £7 and run Tuesdays at 6.30pm, Thursdays at 6.30pm and Saturdays at 9am.

Visit www.nightbringerfitness.com for more information, visit my.sportrelief.com/sponsor/nightbringerfitness to make a donation.

MORE NEWS:

Happy days are here to stay

Mum launches blog after losing four stone

Runner takes on new half marathon to celebrate recovery with a friend