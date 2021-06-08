‘100 cows’ blocking Sussex road told to moo-ve along by police
Police had to ask a herd of 100 cows to moo-ve along after they were spotted blocking a road.
Inspector Darren Taylor of Mid Sussex Police said the animals were blocking the Balcombe Road in Haywards Heath yesterday at 9.30pm.
Some of the cows walked towards the train station with one even making it onto the platform, while udders headed towards the High Street, Inspector Taylor said.
He added: “Thankfully we have managed to find who owned them and corral them back to a place of safety.”
Inspector Taylor said he didn’t want to milk the incident.
He added: “It was causing a little bit of chaos.”