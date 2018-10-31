A24 queues after vehicle collides with central reservation

Drivers faced longer queues than normal on the A24 around Washington roundabout following a traffic accident this morning (Wednesday October 31).

One lane was blocked and there was queueing traffic due to the incident on the A24 London Road northbound from the A283 The Pike to The Hollow.

Congestion at one stage was as far back as Wiston Estate Winery.

Lane two (of two) was blocked just after the Washington roundabout following a vehicle colliding with the central reservation.

The area has now been cleared and traffic is back to normal.