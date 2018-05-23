A27 partially blocked due to ‘stalled van’

The A27 was partially blocked eastbound due to a ‘stalled van’ at the Shoreham Bypass, according to traffic reports.

The van was reported to have ‘stalled’ just past the flyover where the A27 turns from two to three lanes.

Traffic reports indicated the van was straddling two lanes and awaiting recovery.

The road was partially blocked and reports suggested traffic was queuing back to the traffic lights at Shoreham Airport.

There were also reports of queuing traffic due to a stalled vehicle on the A27 Sompting bypass.

The vehicle was causing delays eastbound but it was unknown which lane the vehicle was in.