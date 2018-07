The A29 has been closed due to a serious collision.

Traffic reports suggest two cars were involved in the accident, and the road has been closed from the A284 London Road, at the Whiteways Lodge roundabout, to the B2132 Shellbridge Road.

As a result, there are long delays and queueing traffic on all approaches on the A27 and the Ford Road Roundabout though Arundel due to traffic diverting away from the closure.