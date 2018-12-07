A29 near Fontwell will be closed 'for several hours' due to serious collision

The A29 near Fontwell will be closed for several hours due to a serious collision, according to the fire service.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said they were called to the scene at 7.48am following reports of the road traffic collision involving one vehicle, where the driver was trapped in their car.

Two fire engines and a heavy rescue vehicle were sent to the scene, but once they arrived it became clear that paramedics had managed to get them out of the vehicle.

The driver was left in the care of the ambulance service, and after making sure the scene was safe the fire crews left the scene at 8.33am.

As a result of the collision, the A29 near Fontwell is closed between London Road at the Whiteways Lodge Roundabout and Madehurst Road, according to traffic reports.

Chichester Fire Service tweeted: "A29 between Whiteways roundabout and Fontwell currently closed and will be for several hours due to a serious RTC. Anyone who travelled this road between 0730 and 0745 please check their dash cams."

The South East Coast Ambulance Service has been contacted to find out the condition of the driver.