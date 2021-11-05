‘Absolute pandemonium’: chaos as drivers stuck in car park for TWO HOURS
Drivers faced ‘absolute pandemonium’ in a Shoreham car park when they were trapped for upwards of two hours.
People at the Holmbush Shopping Centre queued for two and a half hours to exit the car park, one driver stuck in the chaos said.
Anne Spencer, who works for a logistics company, said there were scenes of ‘absolute pandemonium’ as drivers tried to leave the area.
The queues were down to a lorry which was dropping off equipment for works, she added.
Anne said: “It was really frustrating. It was a bit of a nightmare.”
She added that the cars were stuck in gridlock as drivers battled to make their escape from the parking area.
Anne said: “We could not believe it. It was absolute pandemonium.”
The county council, Marks and Spencers and Tesco have been approached for comment.