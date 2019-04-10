All lanes re-opened after three car A27 collision

All lanes are now open following a collision on the A27 this evening, but motorists are advised to expect residual delays, according to traffic reports.

Five people have been taken to hospital, including a man believed to be in his 70s, after the three car collision.

Queueing traffic has been reported due to the earlier accident on the A27 Westbound from A286 Stockbridge Road (Stockbridge Roundabout) to A259 Cathedral Way (Fishbourne Roundabout).

A27 - Kate Shemilt

Congestion has been reported to the Bognor Road roundabout and towards Portsmouth. Traffic travelling around Chichester will be slow moving.

The road had been closed since around 4pm, but all lanes were re-opened at around 6pm.