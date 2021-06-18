Angmering A259 closed for several nights for major roadworks

From Monday (June 21), both carriageways will be closed from 8pm to 6am between the junction with the A280 Angmering Bypass and Station Road.

Work will continue until June 26.

West Sussex County Council said the closure will be for drainage works and power crossings.

Work on the A259 between Littlehampton and Angmering has been delayed SUS-210206-103043001

Emergency access will still be available and a diversion will be marked out by signs along the route.