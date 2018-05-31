BREAKING NEWS: A27 closed due to multi-vehicle collision

The A27 is closed due to a collision involving three vehicles, Sussex Police said.

Police were called at 12.55pm today to reports of a collision in the Southwick Tunnel heading westbound, with one vehicle understood to be just inside the tunnel, and another just outside.

The westbound carriageway has been closed by police, and the Hangleton slip road onto the A293 while the emergency services deal with the incident.

A police spokesman said it was currently unclear how many passengers were injured, or the extent of their injuries.