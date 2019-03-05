Broadwater Road blocked due to car collision

Broadwater Road is currently blocked due to a collision involving two cars.

Sussex Police was called to the scene at 8.50am, following reports two cars had collided.

According to a police spokesman, it seemed one of the vehicles span around in the collision and is facing the wrong way.

The scene of the accident is reported to be near the junctions of Queen Street and Georgia Avenue, with a build up of traffic having to pass at this spot.

The ambulance service is at the scene; however, a police spokesman said there were no serious injuries.