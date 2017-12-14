Burst water main repairs cause severe A27 traffic

Repairs of a burst water main is causing traffic chaos on the A27 this morning.

There is very slow traffic on the Sompting Bypass in both directions due to part of the road being dug up, and temporary traffic lights have been set up while repairs are carried out.

Traffic reports suggested it was a collapsed manhole cover, but this is not the case.

The burst water main was fixed overnight by Southern Water. On their twitter account last night, Southern Water said: “We’re fixing a burst 6” water main on the junction of Cissbury Road & Upper Brighton Road, #Worthing. So our crew can fix this as quickly & safely as possible, we’re putting in place temporary 3 way lights, which will restrict traffic between Broadwater roundabout & Lyons Farm.

“Our crew will be working thru the night to fix the pipe & protect water supplies. We’re hopeful the traffic management will be removed over the next 24 hours, however this is weather dependent & we’ll provide updates as soon as we have more information.

“We understand this will be inconvenient to drivers, especially during rush hour and would like to thank people for their patience and understanding while we carry out this vital work.”

It is affecting traffic up to the A24 Warren Road, and is expected to worsen as rush hour continues.