Car and gritter lorry collide on the A24

A car and a gritter lorry were involved in a collision on the A24 near Copsale late last night.

A woman had to be cut from the car by fire fighters, a fire service spokesman confirmed, after emergency services were called to the collision just north of the Buck Barn lights at 10.54pm, Sunday, December 17.

The road was closed. Eddie Mitchell

A spokesman for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: “One person was trapped, the female casualty was extricated from the car and was then in the care of the ambulance service.”

Both the ambulance service and Sussex Police have been contacted for more information.