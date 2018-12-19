Car and motorcycle collide on A259 in Saltdean, causing heavy traffic

A car and a motorcycle have collided on the A259 in Saltdean, causing heavy traffic.

According to traffic reports, a car and a motorcycle collided on the A259, Marine Drive, near the junction with Cranleigh Avenue, in Saltdean before 4.40pm today.

An eyewitness said three ambulances and two police cars were seen at the scene of the accident.

While the vehicles have now been recovered from the road, there is still heavy traffic.

Traffic reports suggest there is congestion to Brighton Marina for eastbound traffic.