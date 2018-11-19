Community prays for woman and child seriously injured in A27 collision

The community has sent their prayers to a woman and child seriously injured in a collision on the A27 this morning.

A 50-year-old woman and her passenger, an 11-year-old boy, have both been taken to Royal Sussex County Hospital Brighton with serious injuries after their vehicle collided with a van shortly before 5.30am at the Sussex Pad traffic lights in Lancing.

The accident at the Sussex Pad traffic lights in Lancing this morning

A27 Collision: woman and child taken to hospital with serious injuries

The eastbourne carriageway is likely to remain closed until at least 11am for investigations and recovery to take place, and local diversions are in place, police said.

On Facebook, people have shared their good wishes to those in hospital.

Shirley Colbourne said: “Prayers for a speedy recovery.”

Claire Lamley added: “I do hope they will be ok xx”

Andrea Clifford said she was ‘sending prayers’ and Diane Jones was ‘praying for their full recovery’.

