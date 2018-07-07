COUNTY NEWS: Emergency services launch seafront search and rescue operation

The emergency services launched a large search and rescue operation over Hove in the early hours of this morning.

The Newhaven Coastguard Search and Rescue Team, Brighton RNLI, Brighton and Hove Police and the Maritime and Coastguard Agency helicopter were all called out for a search and rescue mission off the coast of Hove.

The emergency services launched a large search and rescue operation over Hove in the early hours of this morning. Picture: Eddie Mitchell

Shoreham Lifeboat Station tweeted to say: "Team tasked at 01:30 to report of person in the water at Hove. A full area search along with @NCGIncident @RNLIBrighton @BtonHovePolice & @MCA_media Rescue Heli. Nothing found. All teams stood down. #OneTeam"

