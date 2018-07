There was traffic building on the A27 at Hove this afternoon (July 23) after a caravan overturned in the westbound carriageway.

Emergency services were called at around 1.30pm after the incident just after the Hove turn off.

The caravan on the A27 (Photograph: Eddie Mitchell)

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Police were called to an overturned caravan on the A27 in Hangleton, Brighton, around 1.30pm on Monday.

“No injuries were reported. Both westbound lanes were closed until 3pm.”