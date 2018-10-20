Dog rescued from River Arun by Littlehampton RNLI

A dog has been rescued from the River Arun by the Littlehampton RNLI.

According to a statement from the Littlehampton Coastguard, the team and Littlehampton RNLI Lifeboat Station’s D-Class lifeboat were called out to reports of a dog in the River Arun.

The dog was rescued by the lifeboat crew and reunited with its owner.

It has been a busy 24 hours for the coastguard and lifeboat station: they rescued six people when their boat sank in Littlehampton Harbour and were also called out to reports of a person who had fallen off Bognor Pier.