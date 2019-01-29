Driver flees scene of Worthing collision involving parked cars

Police are currently looking for the driver of a vehicle involved in a collision involving a number of parked cars in Worthing.

Police said Shelley Road, in Worthing, was closed shortly after 7pm after reports of a road traffic collision involving four vehicles.

Police are looking for the driver who fled the scene of a collision in Worthing

A spokesman for Sussex Police said a number of parked cars were hit and they were awaiting recovery.

One car was left in the middle of the road and police said the driver had fled the scene before officers arrived.

The police spokesman said: "Inquiries are continuing after the driver fled the scene.

"The road remains closed while the vehicles are recovered."

The police spokesman confirmed no injuries were reported.