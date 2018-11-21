Driver taken to hospital following A27 collision

A driver has been taken to hospital following a collision with a central reservation.

Following traffic reports this morning that said there was a two-vehicle collision on the A27 just outside Lewes.

Sussex Police confirmed they had been called to a collision on the A27 westbound near the Kingston roundabout, Lewes, just after 6.10am today (Wednesday 21 November).

According to police, a car crashed into the central reservation. The injuries of the driver are unknown at this stage and he has been taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital.

One lane is currently blocked.