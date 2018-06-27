Dualling of A259 update to ‘come soon’, council says

An update on progress on the dualling of the A259 is due to come soon, the county council has said.

In response to housing developments in the north of Littlehampton, the road will be made a dual carriageway from a new junction east of the Wick roundabout to the Body Shop roundabout, and from the Station Road roundabout in Angmering to the A280 roundabout, complete with new cycle paths.

At a meeting of the Joint Eastern Arun Area Committee Highways and Transport Sub-Committee held last month in Manor House, Church Street, West Sussex County Council said compulsory purchase orders on land near the road were ‘nearly ready to publish’, expected by the end of June.

Preparation work on the site, like removing vegetation, diverting utilities and erecting fencing, should start in the autumn. To minimise traffic disruption, two way traffic will be set up, and expected to last for 18 months, according to minutes of the meeting.