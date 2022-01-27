Emergency services respond to A27 crash

Emergency services are at the scene of a crash on the A27 in Worthing.

By Sam Morton
Thursday, 27th January 2022, 2:36 pm

Sussex Roads Police has responded to the two-vehicle collision.

An ambulance has also been pictured at the scene.

Sussex Roads Police officer Tom Van Der Wee confirmed the road is now open after the 'minor-injury crash'.

However, he said there is heavy traffic in the area.

He added: "I’m remaining on scene to facilitate vehicle recovery."

Have you read?: Worthing man sent to hospital in 'life-threatening condition'

Popular Worthing mod escorted to his funeral by scooters - ‘It was just magical’

Sussex Roads Police officer Tom Van Der Wee confirmed the road is now open after the 'minor-injury crash'.

Meet 14 famous Worthing people honoured with blue plaques

WorthingEmergency servicesA27