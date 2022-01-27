Emergency services respond to A27 crash
Emergency services are at the scene of a crash on the A27 in Worthing.
Sussex Roads Police has responded to the two-vehicle collision.
An ambulance has also been pictured at the scene.
Sussex Roads Police officer Tom Van Der Wee confirmed the road is now open after the 'minor-injury crash'.
However, he said there is heavy traffic in the area.
He added: "I’m remaining on scene to facilitate vehicle recovery."
