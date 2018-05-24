Emergency water works close Worthing road

Emergency water works have closed a busy Worthing road today (Thursday, May 24).

Heene Road is closed in both directions while repairs are undertaken.

Stagecoach Connect 7 buses have been diverted, the operator said.

In a statement, Stagecoach said: “Due to emergency water works, Connect 7 buses are currently unable to operate along Heene Road, Worthing in either direction.

“Services are diverting via Grand Avenue instead and will be unable to serve any bus stops in between. We have been advised that the work should be completed by the end of the day.

“We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.”