Frustrated resident plants flowers in pothole

A green-fingered resident fed up with the potholes in our roads has put the dent to good use.

Geri Blake planted flowers in the pothole in Portland Road, Worthing, to make a point to West Sussex County Council, which is responsible for filling them in.

She said to the paper: “This pothole in Portland Road was deep enough for me to plant a couple of marigolds in it.

Do you think this might make the council take action?”

West Sussex County Council asks residents to report potholes online via the Love West Sussex app. Go to: www.westsussex.gov.uk/roads-and-travel/report-a-problem-with-a-road-or-pavement/

Highways England is responsible for filling in potholes on A-roads.