The A27 is blocked after a vehicle collision on the Grove Lodge roundabout.

According to traffic reports, two vehicles collided on the roundabout at the junction with the A24 Warren Road.

As a result, traffic is queuing on Warren Road.

It is also affecting Findon Road, with delays back to the Sussex Golf Academy, according to traffic reports.

This comes as Long Furlong and the Steyning Bypass are both currently clogged due to temporary traffic lights.