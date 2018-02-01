Grove Lodge roundabout potholes to be fixed amid public pressure

The potholes on the Grove Lodge roundabout are to be fixed after pressure from politicians and the public.

Tim Loughton, MP for East Worthing and Shoreham, posted on his Facebook page: “Really pleased to report that following the approach from Cllr Louise Murphy and me, Highways England have confirmed that the Grove Lodge Roundabout resurfacing scheme is scheduled for overnight weekend working in March subject to weather and this should be a comprehensive solution.”

Highways England is responsible for maintaining the surface of the A27. A spokesman told the Herald before this news was announced that ‘although the worn out sections of asphalt may be unsightly the dips are very shallow and it is not accurate to describe them as potholes’.

