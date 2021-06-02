Littlehampton drivers spot road sign with a misprint – would you have noticed?

Intended to say Rustington, the misprint was spotted earlier this week by residents, many of whom took to social media to have a chuckle about it.

West Sussex County Council has said it was down to ‘human error’ and has assured residents it will not cost them any money to rectify.

A spokesman said: “The sign was commissioned by the developer working on the nearby road scheme and it will be removed, corrected and reinstated as soon as possible.

A new road sign in Littlehampton has incorrectly labelled Rustington as 'Rushington'

“The error will cost neither the county council, nor the developer, anything and was clearly a case of human error. We would like to thank people for highlighting the mistake so it can be put right.”