Major Worthing road closed for two month

Portland Road will be fully closed to vehicles from Tuesday (January 4) until the end of February, Worthing Borough Council confirmed.

This is to allow regeneration work to progress. Pedestrian access will be unaffected.

The council revealed the ‘major new regeneration scheme’ back in June 2021 which will transform the road into ‘a vibrant and inclusive space’.

Artist's impression of how the new Portland Road will look. Photo from Worthing Borough Council. SUS-220301-113435001

Local contractors Landbuild were awarded the £925,000 construction contract in 2021 and work started last summer.