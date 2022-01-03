Major Worthing road closed for two months
A town centre street in Worthing is set to close from tomorrow until the end of February.
Portland Road will be fully closed to vehicles from Tuesday (January 4) until the end of February, Worthing Borough Council confirmed.
This is to allow regeneration work to progress. Pedestrian access will be unaffected.
The council revealed the ‘major new regeneration scheme’ back in June 2021 which will transform the road into ‘a vibrant and inclusive space’.
Local contractors Landbuild were awarded the £925,000 construction contract in 2021 and work started last summer.
The scheme includes free public Wi-Fi, better lighting, comfortable seating areas, cycle racks and landscape planting – all aiming to encourage people to visit the town centre and support local businesses.