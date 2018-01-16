Man treated for back pain after collision on A24

There are delays on the A24 due to an accident involving two vehicles which caused traffic delays.

Warren Road has been affected in both directions due to the accident, which happened at the junction with Offington Drive.

Police attended the accident. A spokesman said: “At around 9am on Tuesday (16 January) a Ford Transit van and a Toyota Yaris car were in collision on the A24 Warren Road, Salvington, Worthing.

“One person involved complained of back pain and was attended by ambulance paramedics. The road was reported clear just before 10am.”