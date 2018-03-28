Missing woman rescued by coastguard after two-hour beach search

A missing woman has been rescued by the coastguard in a two-hour search along Worthing beach.

Volunteers from Shoreham Coastguard were paged at around 1am to search for a woman who had gone missing and was believed to be heading into the water along Worthing seafront.

A helicopter and teams from the Littlehampton Coastguard also joined the search.

At 1.50am, the Shoreham RNLI tweeted to say they had sent out their all weather and inshore lifeboats to help find the woman.

A coastguard volunteer who took part in the search said the woman was found at 3.30am on the beach near Lyndhurst Road in East Worthing after being stopped from running in the water by the coastguard team.

She was then taken into the care of paramedics and the police, and is understood to now be recovering in hospital. The volunteer confirmed she had not been injured.

They said: “It was a real well done to all the volunteers and their hard work. Good effort.”

The coastguard and lifeboat crews were stood down by 4am.