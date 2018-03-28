Missing woman rescued by lifeboat crews

A missing woman has been rescued by lifeboat crews.

At just after 1.30am this morning, Shoreham Lifeboat Station tweeted to say they had been called out in the search of a missing woman who was reported to have gone into the water along Worthing seafront.

Twenty minutes later, the station sent its all weather lifeboat to join its inshore lifeboat in the search for the individual.

At 6.50am, the lifeboat station tweeted to say the woman had been found on Worthing beach by the Shoreham coastguard, and the lifeboats were stood down.