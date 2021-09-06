National Highways wants your views on future road investment in the South East

The strategic road network, managed by National Highways (formerly Highways England), stretches over 4,300 miles and represents the core of the nation's transport system and from across Hampshire and Berkshire to Surrey, Sussex and Kent, the 500 miles of motorways and A-roads take people to visitor attractions like Windsor Castle, Ascot races, Legoland and Wembley Stadium.

At holiday time, the south coast, including Brighton and Bournemouth, draws the crowds via the M3 while those seeking an international getaway use the M25, the M23 and the M4 to fly from Gatwick and Heathrow. The roads also support the international ports of Dover, Portsmouth and Southampton.

The South East’s roads are the most heavily used in the country and work on the M4, the M3, the M23, M20, M2 and the M25, in addition to important trunk roads like the A3, A34, A27, A2 and A21, will improve traffic flow as well as maintain these vital routes.

National Highways has launched an online feedback tool for road users and those who live near to England’s motorways and major A roads in the South East region to give their views on where investment is needed the most

These roads are key in enabling businesses to transport products and services, providing access to jobs and suppliers, and facilitating trade and investment across the country as well as providing essential links for leisure and connecting people and places.

But it’s not just all about cars and drivers. National Highways are improving conditions for pedestrians, horse riders and cyclists too, and want to strike a fine balance between increasing capacity and safety as well as protecting history, landscape and the environment.

National Highways are delivering an unprecedented level of investment in their roads to increase capacity and reduce congestion to improve journey times and to make journeys more reliable and safer.

So, make sure you have your say in where you want to see future investment going.

The online tool has been developed as part of our engagement process for Route Strategies, which is one activity used to inform the government’s decisions on future road investment.