Pedestrian in hospital after Mercedes collision in Littlehampton town centre

A man was sent to hospital after a collision with a white Mercedes in Littlehampton town centre, police said.

Officers wanted to establish the circumstances leading up to the pedestrian being in collision with the car in High Street, Littlehampton, yesterday afternoon (December 6).

The 31-year-old pedestrian was taken to hospital with head and arm injuries following the collision with the white Mercedes E220 at around 2pm, police said.

A spokesman said: "Anyone with information is asked to email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101, quoting serial 664 of 06/12."