PICTURES: Vote for Worthing’s worst potholes

With poor road surfaces affecting thousands of drivers in our town every day, we want to know what you think is the worst pothole in Worthing.

Highways England is responsible for the maintenance of the A27. Peter Phillips, Highways England route manager for the A27, said: “We keep the condition of the A27 continually under review. We inspect its road surface weekly and repair any defects that pose a safety risk within 24 hours. The A27 is a mainly concrete road with a thin layer of black asphalt on top: although the worn out sections of asphalt may be unsightly the dips are very shallow and it is not accurate to describe them as potholes. We have plans to resurface the A27 before 2021 and we’re actively looking at whether we can bring this forward.” West Sussex County Council is responsible for repairing potholes on the other roads in Worthing. A spokesman said it was done ‘on a priority basis, dependent on size and depth’. To report dangerous potholes to Highways England, call 0300 123 5000. To report potholes to the council, use the Love West Sussex app or click here.