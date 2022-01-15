Police incident on A27 Shoreham Bypass
Police are directing traffic on the A27 Shoreham Bypass after an incident.
Saturday, 15th January 2022, 12:01 pm
Updated
Saturday, 15th January 2022, 12:02 pm
According to traffic reports, one lane is blocked due to a stalled vehicle.
Slow traffic has been reported at A270 Upper Shoreham Road (Southwick / Holmbush turn-off).
Police officers are reportedly at the scene, to put up warning signs and direct traffic.
