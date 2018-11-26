Rail delays between Barnham and Worthing due to ‘points failure’ at Arundel

A fault with the signalling system at Arundel is causing delays on the railway line between Barnham and Worthing this evening.

Southern said the fault, known as a ‘points failure’, has resulted in some lines being blocked.

Train services running between these stations may be cancelled, delayed by up to 20 minutes or revised, a spokesman said. Disruption is expected until 6.30pm.

There is no regular service between Brighton and Southampton Central this evening, Southern said. Southampton Central to Brighton services will terminate at Bognor Regis, Barnham or Littlehampton. Brighton to Southampton Central services will start from Littlehampton, Barnham and Bognor Regis.

Littlehampton to Brighton and Brighton to Littlehampton services will not run, Southern said.

Southern is advising passengers to allow extra time to reach their destination, and to re-check their required service prior to boarding.

Network Rail engineers have arrived on site and are now assessing the fault further, a spokesman said

Points are moveable sections of track enabling trains to cross from one line to another. When these fail, the points become incorrectly angled and prevent the train from travelling towards the correct route.

Valid Southern tickets are valid for travel on the following operators at no additional cost:

Brighton & Hove buses between Brighton and Shoreham-by-Sea

Stagecoach bus number 700 between Shoreham-by-Sea and Chichester

Check your journey using the National Rail Enquiries real-time Journey Planner.