A road closure is in place in Ford, between the junctions of North End Road and Station Road, with utility works taking place on the junction of Ford Lane and North End Road.

The works, which began today (Monday, January 31) are being led by Scottish and Southern Energy (SSE), with a 40m trench excavation at the junction of Ford Lane, to enable upgraded connection from substation. A diversion will be in place 'all the time' until Friday, February 11.

A motorist, travelling from Rustington towards Chichester, was surprised by the road closure this morning. They said there was 'no warning sign' to stop people from driving up to a set of cones, which have blocked the road both ways.

"We had to turn round and drive back and there were a lot of other people coming up as well," the motorist added.

West Sussex Highways said SSE is responsible for the works but confirmed it is aware of the situation.

A spokesperson added: "We are going to go out there and ensure there are enough signs to allow advanced warning.