Road markings go awry at Sussex level crossing

Engineers working at a Sussex level crossing appear to have made a small mistake finishing the job.

Road markings had to be redone following a major upgrade to the level crossing barriers at Yapton, between Barnham and Ford in West Sussex.

‘Keep Claer’ was seen written in North End Road last night instead of ‘keep clear’.

It comes after rail passengers also had to deal with disruption from the upgrade works over the weekend, with train services replaced by buses on the coastal line to allow the railway to be shut at Yapton.

It is hoped the full barrier crossing will help deter near misses at the crossing point, which has seen a high number of dangerous driving incidents.