'Several repairs still to complete' as Worthing commuters face more gridlock misery

The company behind the emergency gas works in Worthing said there are 'several repairs still to complete' as Worthing commuters face more gridlock this evening.

Drivers faced hours of delays yesterday as repairs were carried out in Brighton Road - and comedian David Baddiel was among them. Click here to read what he had to say - minus the expletive.

Dan Brown, a spokesman for SGN, said: "Our engineers are continuing to carry out emergency repairs to our gas network in Brighton Road between Brougham Road and Seamill Park Avenue.

"We’ve repaired three leaks to our gas main so far and have several repairs still to complete.

"To ensure everyone’s safety while we complete our urgent work, we’ve installed temporary two-way traffic lights in Brighton Road around our work area. We’re continuing to manually operate the traffic lights during peak times to minimise disruption to motorists.

"We’re working extended hours to complete the repairs to our network as quickly and safely as possible, but expect our work to last into this weekend."