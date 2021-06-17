Shoreham high street to close for several nights for major roadworks
Shoreham High Street is set to close overnight for several days for resurfacing works.
West Sussex County Council will carry out the major project from today (June 17) until June 22.
High Street will be closed from the Ropetackle Roundabout as far as East Street between 8pm and 6am until June 20, according to the council.
The stretch from Ropetackle to Norfolk Bridge will be closed overnight on June 21 for further resurfacing.
Emergency access will be maintained, the council said.