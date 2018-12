A Shoreham lifeboat was launched to three kitesurfers in trouble yesterday.

A spokesman for the lifeboat station said on Twitter today: “Our inshore lifeboat launched on Friday to a report of three kitesurfers in trouble between Shoreham and Lancing.

Shoreham RNLI crews

“The crew were stood down on route as the kitesurfers made it ashore.”

