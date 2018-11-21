Stagecoach South mentor wins national environment award

Green champion Alan Winter has won a national award for his work with engineers at Stagecoach South.

Based at the Worthing bus depot, Alan has been a mentor for apprentices for several years and instils the green ethos for the young engineers.

Stagecoach Group chief executive Martin Griffiths presenting Alan Winter with his gold Environment Champion award

He was among the winners at the annual Stagecoach Group champions awards, where he was presented with the gold Environment Champion award by Stagecoach Group chief executive Martin Griffiths

Edward Hodgson, Stagecoach South managing director, said: “I am delighted for Alan and would like to congratulate him on this award, which is thoroughly deserved.

“He makes a real difference to our business in Worthing and I would like to thank Alan, and our many other hard-working staff, for the part they play in delivering high-quality services to our passengers.”

The winners represented Stagecoach Group’s bus and rail businesses in the UK and North America. Each received a trophy, cash prize and a two night-stay in London.

The Worthing depot runs buses in the area from Brighton to Littlehampton and up to Arundel and Midhurst.

Alan is the depot’s green champion and is involved in a number of activities promoting environmentally-aware behaviours, as well as passing on his expertise to a new generation of young engineers.

He has been committed to providing high-quality education and promoting understanding for apprentices by taking on the role of mentor over the past few years.

Mr Hodgson said his personal engagement is creating attractive career paths for new engineers to follow.

“Vehicle electrics and electronic systems play a major part in providing safe, reliable and sustainable passenger transport, and time invested by Alan today will pay the business back for many years.

“As well as teaching apprentices new skills and processes, he emphasises how to carry out work effectively with minimal waste and caring for the environment every day.

“Alan doesn’t just follow green values himself, he wants to instil that ethos amongst other people in the world around him.”

The awards, now in their ninth year, recognise excellence in six areas – safety, health, community, customer service, environment and innovation – and more than 200 employees have been presented with awards so far.

Rough Runner comes to Sussex for the first time and offers obstacles courses for all the family

NSPCC streamlining explained to supporters in West Sussex

Children in Need pictures from Worthing, Littlehampton and Southwick in record-breaking year